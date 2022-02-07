Submit Release
YADA SEARCH ENGINE STRIKE TECHNOLOGY GOLD WITH EVERY MAN HIS OWN COUNTRY

GREATEST AS IN THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH ONCE IN A LIFETIME EXPERIENCE

SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YADA SEARCH ENGINE struck technology gold by developing every man his own country that can search their own country that gives pride as they search. Free to view with no e-mail required free to see go to YADA SEARCH ENGINE then click INNOVATION.

This is one of the greatest times as in "THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH" a must see once in a lifetime show by Barnum's and Bailey's. This extraordinary and innovated program will touch their soul and the feeling will have in searching into their country. One must experience this once in a lifetime experience!

New features and functions will intrigue the imagination with RED, WHITE, and BLUE for the United States of America. Said Rayford Roberson CEO/Founder

YADA ENTERTAINMENT announces first call letters on tv of two book clubs call [KBLC] show premieres on February 12th, 2022. YADA will send out media to every major city and 100 countries around the world for clients at N/C.

YADA CORPORATION is now the new number one social media company and the new number one search engine company for personal and small business needs. Out developing both META/FACEBOOK and GOOGLE.

MEDIA INFORMATION
Rayford Roberson
CEO/Founder
YADA CORPORATION
(559)369-3413
WWW.YADACORP.TV
CONTACT@YADACORP.TV

Rayford Roberson
YADA CORPORATION
+1 559-369-3413
email us here

