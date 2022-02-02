Governor Abbott, Texas Film Commission, Governor’s Commission For Women Invite Texans To Attend Women In Tech And Innovation Forum

February 2, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Film Commission, and the Governor’s Commission for Women invite Texans to attend the online Women in Tech & Innovation Forum (WITI) on February 8 and 9, 2022. The forum will be co-hosted by the Texas Film Commission, the Governor’s Commission for Women, and presented by AT&T. The free two-day conference includes an online series of panel discussions and presentations designed to inspire women in the creative and tech industries, and is designed for female leaders, entrepreneurs, and creative tech professionals interested in professional development in Texas.

Building off the successes of the inaugural Women in Tech and Innovation Forum last year, WITI 2022 is set to feature panel discussions, keynote presentations and more, as they highlight the constantly evolving role of technology in modern life, from the individual, to the community, and beyond. Each session featured over the two-day event will shine a spotlight on the people working at the forefront of a variety of industries, who push further towards the future to improve their organizations, communities and themselves. This event is free and open to all.

Forum highlights include:

TUESDAY, FEB. 8

10:00AM - 11:00AM: Beyond Entertainment with AR, VR & XR: Examples in Industry Crossover A conversation on Extended Reality (XR) technology with some leading experts and industry researchers from Texas State University to discuss the capabilities or XR technology in a variety of industries. Featuring: Khoi Nguyen, Ph.D (Texas State University); BJ Spencer, Ph.D (Texas State University); Glenna Billingsley, Ph.D (Texas State University); Cathy Thomas, Ph.D (Texas State University); Pete Blair, Ph.D (Texas State University)



11:30AM - 12:30PM: Managing Cybersecurity Awareness in Texas Over the past year, Texas and the nation have experienced unprecedented cyber events, bringing the importance of cybersecurity into focus. To help protect critical information resources, the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) offers information security guidance and services in partnership with vendor partners, like AT&T. Join us for a conversation with representatives from both Texas DIR and AT&T as they discuss their proactive approach to cybersecurity awareness and how these concepts can be scaled and applied to businesses big and small, particularly at a time when entrepreneurs and new business owners are launching virtually and offering goods and services online. Featuring: Suzi Hilliard (Texas Department of Information Resources); Mark Hooper (AT&T)



1:00PM - 2:00PM: A Conversation with Arkane Studios Austin's own Arkane Studios is one of the most renowned and critically acclaimed development teams in the video game industry. This will feature a conversation with some key members of that team, as they discuss their work, their industry, and more. Featuring: Susan Kath (Business Director); Karen Segars (Art Director); Kelly Ferry (Lead Campaign Designer); Aaron Carter (Lead Producer); Quin Moore (Senior Manager, External Partners)

2:30PM - 3:30PM: Adventures in Podcast Production Podcasting continues to take off as an accessible medium for storytellers to work within and has proven exceptionally useful in allowing creators the opportunity to directly connect with their audience, be it big or small. Join us as we go behind the scenes to better understand the mechanics of this medium with those that are well-versed in the realities of crafting, maintaining, and producing a podcast. Featuring: Samantha Rae Lopez (Creative's Potluck, Tejanas in Film); Julie Goodgame (City of Tyler, Roses and Weeds); Francis Román (How to Texas)



WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

10:00AM - 11:00AM: On Broadband Access in Texas In our modern world, broadband access is of paramount importance. Today, it plays a role in our work, our leisure, even our interpersonal relationships, and yet not all Texans have the ability to access this vital resource. Join us for a keynote discussion between Texas Economic Development and Tourism Executive Director Adriana Cruz and State Program Director for Texas for Connected Nation Jennifer K. Harris, as they discuss the realities, and potential future, of broadband access in Texas. Featuring: Adriana Cruz (Office of the Governor, Economic Development and Tourism); Jennifer K. Harris (Connected Nation Texas)



11:30AM - 12:30PM: Implementing Emerging Technologies with Citywide Initiatives More so now than ever before, new and exciting technologies can be used to enhance the resources provided by government entities. Join us for a conversation with the City of Arlington's Office of Strategic Initiatives, as they discuss how their data-driven research is informing the implementation of public transit initiatives and services in order to streamline and optimize the daily lives for those living and working in Arlington, Texas. Featuring: Alicia Winkelblech (Office of Strategic Initiatives, City of Arlington); Ann Foss (Office of Strategic Initiatives, City of Arlington)



1:00PM - 2:00PM: Building a More Inclusive Future There can be no doubt that fair and equitable representation benefits each and every one of us in turn. Join us for a conversation on the benefits and importance of equal access, mentorship, and learning, featuring executives from both the public and private sectors. Featuring: Amanda Crawford (Moderator, Texas Department of Information Resources); Payton Iheme (Bumble, Inc); Liza Willmore (Accenture)



More about the two-day forum: https://gov.texas.gov/film/page/women-in-tech

More about the Texas Film Commission: https://gov.texas.gov/film

More about the Governor’s Commission for Women: https://gov.texas.gov/women