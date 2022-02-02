Reflex Finance Set To Launch Its Token Presale on February 5th, 2022

/EIN News/ -- Maastricht, Netherlands, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflex Finance, a liquidity generating protocol with staking opportunities, has announced the launch of its token presale coming up on February 5, 2022. There are several platforms in the crypto space offering different ways to earn passive income, even as a newbie who doesn't fully understand the market.

With its innovative and experienced team, Reflex Finance is built to offer the crypto community a stable way of earning passive income. The project aims to disrupt and revolutionize the industry in a way that completely benefits the crypto community.

Details About the Presale

It will commence on February 5, 2022, at exactly 15:00 (UTC) and close on February 12, 2022, at 16:15 (UTC). If hard cap is met on the first day of presale, a stealth launch will happen within 4 hours of the closing sales on Pink sale. The total token supply is 1 quadrillion, and 32% (32,000,000,000,000) will be made available for the presale. Reflex Finance has a huge marketing wallet that will be utilized to keep the volume as high as possible. The presale rate is 1 BNB (400,000,000,000 Reflex tokens). The minimum purchase will be 0.1 $BNB, while the maximum will be 5 $BNB.

The smart contract of Reflex Finance is designed to enable holders to create stable passive income by holding the $REFLEX token. The smart contract will automatically distribute 8% of the total volume to all token holders. As a deflationary token, 1% of $REFLEX will be "buy-back & burn" (BBB), while 34.1% of the total token supply will be burned before the presale begins.

The Reflex Finance Ecosystem

The project's ecosystem comprises Staking Dapp, play-to-earn (P2E) game, NFT marketplace, Influencer marketplace, and Rewards Dapp $REFLEX wallet. Community members can stake their $REFLEX tokens on the staking dapp in order to receive staking rewards in the native token. The unique thing about the staking program of Reflex Finance is that in addition to receiving $Reflex, stakers can also receive BUSD when they unstake. Basically, it is like having a savings account with accruing interest. The team is also building a customized NFT marketplace on the Binance Smart Chain where artists can create custom NFTs for Reflex and the community. In Q3 of 2022, Reflex Finance will give a sneak peak of their secret utility that they believe will disrupt the crypto space for the better.

The project developers are also creating a reward dapp where community members can manually claim the $BUSD rewards. Members will also be able to see an overview of the total reflections paid out, all current holders, the price, volume, and the marketcap. Reflex Finance also plans to introduce an influencer marketplace, an innovative solution built to increase productivity and networking within the influencer community. The team is also building a play-to-earn game which will be added to the platform within the second quarter of 2022.

The annual percentage rate (APR) for staking $REFLEX comes in different ranges. For 7 days, holders can earn 5-10%, 10-15% for 30 days, 15-25% for 90 days, and 20-40% for 180 days. These are the initial ranges; the actual range will be made public after the launch. Stakers will receive their staking rewards in Reflex tokens, and it will be at the end of the staking period. Members who unstake on the entire amount will face a 10% penalty and forfeiture of stake rewards.

About Reflex Finance

Reflex Finance is an innovative liquidity generating and staking platform to earn stable passive income. The project incorporated an anti-whale system to protect smaller investors. According to the team, the project's goal is to create multiple income streams with new opportunities for the community.

