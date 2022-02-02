Emergency Department Information System Market Size Hits US$ 1,698.03 million by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners

Best-of-Breed Solutions Segment Among All Segments to Lead Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on “Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Best-of-Breed Solutions and Enterprise Solutions), Application (Order Entry, Clinical Documentation, Patient Tracking, E-Prescribing, and Others), and End User (Small Hospitals, Medium-Sized Hospitals, and Large Hospitals),” the market is expected to grow from US$ 744.73 million in 2021 to US$ 1,698.03 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the emergency department information system (EDIS) market with respect to various parameters such as market trends and opportunities, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, and Middle East Africa. It also includes the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic across the regions.

Surge in Patient Flow at Emergency Departments

Emergency medical services (EMS) involve the acute care of patients. The EMS departments manage patients with medical complications, and obstetrical and surgical emergencies. These departments also treat injuries, infections, heart attacks, strokes, asthma, and acute pregnancy complications. Thus, they are primarily focused on attending patients with injuries and emergency illnesses such as stroke and cardiac arrest. EMS department provides services required in natural disasters. The demand for emergency care services in healthcare settings is rising due to the growing incidence of cardiac arrests and accidents. According to the European Resuscitation Council, the incidence of cardiac arrest is ~67–170 per 100,000 individuals in Europe. As per the estimates given by stroke.org.uk, the burden of stroke in Europe is expected to grow remarkably in the coming years. The projections in the report indicate that the total number of stroke events in the European Union will grow from 613,148 in 2015 to 819,771 by 2035, which will be a 34% increase.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), ~136 million patients visit emergency rooms (ERs) in the US per year, and ~30% of these visits are due to injuries. These figures indicate that the flow of patients at emergency departments is rising. Therefore, the increasing burden on emergency medical service providers has compelled them to implement emergency department information systems as an effective strategy to perform optimally under pressure.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for emergency department information systems has slumped. The emergency department information system (EDIS) market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. China and India are major contributors to the market growth owing to a few factors such as the rising adoption of emergency department information systems and the surging patient flow at emergency departments.

Based on type, the emergency department information system (EDIS) market is bifurcated into enterprise solutions and best-of-breed solutions. In 2021, the best-of-breed solutions segment held a larger share of the market. However, the enterprise solutions segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR of 13.1% in the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the emergency department information system (EDIS) market is segmented into patient tracking, e-prescribing, clinical documentation, order entry (CPOE), and others. In 2021, the order entry (CPOE) segment held the largest share of the market. However, the e-prescribing segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Allscripts Healthcare LLC; Cerner Corporation; eHealth-Tec; Epic Systems Corporation; Medical Information Technology, Inc; Q-nomy, Inc; Picis; Vital; EMIS Health; Sublimd; Medsphere System Corporation; and MEDHOST are a few leading companies operating in the emergency department information system (EDIS) market.

The emergency department information system (EDIS) market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-user, and geography. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into best-of-breed solutions and enterprise solutions. Based on application, the market is segmented into order entry, clinical documentation, patient tracking, e-prescribing, and others. Based on end user, the emergency department information system (EDIS) market is segmented into small hospitals, medium-sized hospitals, and large hospitals. Geographically, the (EDIS) market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East and Africa (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Africa, and the Rest of Middle East and Africa), and South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South and Central America).

