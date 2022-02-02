0187279 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT AND NAME CHANGE
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 0187279 B.C. Ltd. (formerly Linux Gold Corp.) (the “Company”) is announcing that, effective immediately, Susanne Robertson has resigned as director of the Company. The Company thanks Ms. Robertson for her valuable contributions, and further wishes her every success in her future endeavors.
The Company is pleased to announce that Michael Lerner has been appointed to serve as director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Emily Lerner and Harvey McKenzie have been appointed as directors of the Company.
Mr. Lerner brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the natural resources market, starting as an institutional trader at CIBC and Wellington West, and then as a professional trader and financier focused on junior mining stocks at Dominick and Dominick. Since 2012, Mr. Lerner has become more involved in the operations of junior mining companies as an officer or director of public companies including Happy Creek Minerals, Jiminex Inc., Fairmont Resources Inc. and Navasota Resources where he has helped to rehabilitate these companies.
Mr. McKenzie is a Chartered Accountant with more than 35 years’ accounting experience, including seven years with an international public accounting firm. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Anconia Resources Corp. and Eurotin Inc. and as a Director and the Chief Financial Officer of Manor Global Inc. During the past ten years, Mr. McKenzie has served as Chief Financial Officer of several Canadian publicly listed exploration, development and producing mining companies. His public-company experience includes the TSX, TSXV and AIM, giving him a solid grasp of global reporting standards, IFRS and consolidation of reporting for worldwide entities. Mr. McKenzie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Toronto.
Ms. Lerner is a graduate of Fanshawe College in London, Ontario, and serves as an independent director of various reporting issuers.
Name Change
The Company also wishes to announce that it has changed its name from “Linux Gold Corp.” to “0187279 B.C. Ltd.”
Additional Information
For additional information on the Company, please contact:
Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 416.710.4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
Michael Lerner
The Company is pleased to announce that Michael Lerner has been appointed to serve as director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Emily Lerner and Harvey McKenzie have been appointed as directors of the Company.
Mr. Lerner brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the natural resources market, starting as an institutional trader at CIBC and Wellington West, and then as a professional trader and financier focused on junior mining stocks at Dominick and Dominick. Since 2012, Mr. Lerner has become more involved in the operations of junior mining companies as an officer or director of public companies including Happy Creek Minerals, Jiminex Inc., Fairmont Resources Inc. and Navasota Resources where he has helped to rehabilitate these companies.
Mr. McKenzie is a Chartered Accountant with more than 35 years’ accounting experience, including seven years with an international public accounting firm. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Anconia Resources Corp. and Eurotin Inc. and as a Director and the Chief Financial Officer of Manor Global Inc. During the past ten years, Mr. McKenzie has served as Chief Financial Officer of several Canadian publicly listed exploration, development and producing mining companies. His public-company experience includes the TSX, TSXV and AIM, giving him a solid grasp of global reporting standards, IFRS and consolidation of reporting for worldwide entities. Mr. McKenzie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Toronto.
Ms. Lerner is a graduate of Fanshawe College in London, Ontario, and serves as an independent director of various reporting issuers.
Name Change
The Company also wishes to announce that it has changed its name from “Linux Gold Corp.” to “0187279 B.C. Ltd.”
Additional Information
For additional information on the Company, please contact:
Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 416.710.4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
Michael Lerner
0187279 B.C. LTD (Linux)
email us here