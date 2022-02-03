Workplace Mental Health: How to Create a Happier, Healthier Workforce

Mental ill-health is all too common in the workplace and is the leading cause of long-term absence.

With 70 million work-days lost each year in the UK due to mental health problems, it is costing employers £2.4 billion per year. We look at what it takes to create workplace mental health that prioritises a happier, healthier workforce.Mental ill-health doesn't stay at home. The average person spends nearly one-third of their life at work and so the need to upskill managers and leaders in mental health training is essential for a resilient, engaged and loyal workforce. Due to workplaces being ideal places for stress to manifest, managers and leaders require mental health training to reduce the stigma and encourage conversations around mental wellbeing.With a direct link between workplace happiness and productivity, we explore how Onebright's unique clinically-governed mental health training provides managers with techniques and tools to positively impact both employees and employers.About Onebright: https://onebright.com/ What is mental health awareness training?Mental health awareness training for company leaders and managers provides the skills and knowledge to help people better manage potential or developing mental health problems in themselves, their teams and colleagues.As our working situations evolve, so do expectations of how employers should support their people. Employers who seek guidance from mental health experts are better able to meet the demands of the modern employee.Below we have outlined three vital areas that employers, regardless of industry or size of the organisation, need to consider now that mental health training is no longer a 'nice to have', but a fundamental part of a happier, healthier and more productive workplace.-Stress managementAccording to the HSE, stress is one of the leading causes of absenteeism in the workplace. But stress costs companies in other ways due to lost productivity, higher staff turnover, absenteeism and presenteeism. Healthier employees who are under manageable stress levels or know where to seek help if they are under more stress create a strong company culture conducive to productivity and creativity.Onebright's stress management training module covers:• Understanding what leads to stress• Identifying signs and symptoms• Practical tips and exercises for managing stress-Leading through changeIn times of transition or significant organisational change, compassionate managers make all the difference to overall employee satisfaction. Your managers are on the frontlines when it comes to engaging with employees, so it's essential to make sure they have the knowledge they need to support their team members – whether that's by answering questions or pointing them to the appropriate resources.We help train leaders to:• Understand the impact of change on yourself and others• Build resilience• Embrace a future-focused culture-MindfulnessMindfulness is a state of heightened awareness of yourself, your environment and other people. Being mindful means you are very aware of your thoughts and feelings, but you do not react or judge them. One study has measured the relationship between mindfulness amongst management teams and their employees; it showed that as mindfulness increased, employee work-related stress improved work-life balance and enhanced engagement.Our mindfulness training module for employers includes:• Introduction to mindfulness• Mindfulness exercises to suit varying lifestyles• Compassion-focused self-care modelWhy choose Onebright for creating better workplace mental health? Onebright's training and consultancy services help organisations to build a healthier workforce. A portfolio of over 80 training modules (including resilience training, mindfulness and stress management) is delivered by seasoned clinicians and academics, covering everything from the importance of sleep and diet to the impact of Covid-19 on mental health. We work with the C-suite and managers to ensure their workforce receives a tailored service, including face-to-face, remote, and e-learning content.Learn more about how your organisation can respond to a growing need to improve employees' conversations surrounding mental health, development of healthy coping strategies and problem-solving techniques.