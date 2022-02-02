Sterilization Services Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2028

Sterilization Services Market for Medical Device Companies to Grow at Highest CAGR during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new market research study on “Sterilization Services Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Method, Service Type, Mode of Delivery, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 4,717.56 million by 2028 from US$ 3,023.50 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

Strategic Insight

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in - US$ 3,023.50 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 4,717.56 Million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 6.6% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 204

No. Tables - 111

No. of Charts & Figures - 78

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Method Sterilization , Service Type , Mode of Delivery , End User ; and Geography

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Sterilization is a process that helps in the elimination, removal, or deactivation of all life forms other biological agents that may be present in food, the surface of an article or in a fluid, etc. Sterilization is performed through various methods such as heat, chemicals, irradiation, high pressure, and filtration. Usually, a third party provides contract-based sterilization service to multiple industries such as hospitals, food, and beverage industry pharmaceutical companies, consumer, and industrial communities.

Increasing Prevalence of Healthcare-Associated Infections Boosts Sterilization Services Market Growth

Millions of people across the world get affected by HAIs (healthcare-associated infections) while receiving health treatments. Factors such as inadequate hygiene environment conditions, poor infrastructure, insufficient equipment, absence of guidelines, and lack of knowledge regarding infection control measures are increasing the prevalence of HAIs. The common HAIs caused by inadequate sterilization procedures are hepatitis B and C, surgical site infections (SSI), HIV infection, urinary and vascular catheter-associated infections, and ventilator-associated infection. Healthcare-associated infections create additional suffering for patients, increase hospital stays with high cost, and resists the function of antimicrobials. According to the WHO, annual expenditure due to healthcare-associated infections is estimated to be approximately US$ 7.7 billion in Europe and US$ 6.5 billion in the US. As per the WHO, Out of every 100 hospitalized patients, 7 in developed and 10 in developing countries are expected to acquire at least one healthcare-associated infection. In high-income countries, ICU acquired infection affects about 30% of patients with at least one healthcare-associated infection. In low- and middle-income countries, ICU-acquired infection is approximately 2─3 fold higher than high-income countries.

As the COVID-19 pandemic started spreading ruthlessly worldwide, the healthcare facilities were overwhelmed by the large number of patients in 2020. Frequent sanitization of the surfaces and sterilization became a necessity to prevent the spread of infection. In addition, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published sterilization and disinfection guidelines for medical facilities along with the need to sterilize medical devices that enter sterile tissue or a patient’s vascular system. However, before the COVID-19 crisis, concerns regarding ETO’s emissions led to the shuttering of ETO production plants across the US. Amid the pandemic, several facilities got permission to reopen and meet sterilization needs.

Based on method, the sterilization services market is segmented into ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization, gamma sterilization, electron beam radiation sterilization, steam sterilization, and other sterilization methods. The ETO Sterilization segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2021; however, the electron beam radiation sterilization segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on service type, the sterilization services market is segmented into contract sterilization services and sterilization validation services. The contract sterilization services segment is estimated to hold a larger market share in 2021, and it is further expected to register a higher CAGR during 2021–2028. Growth of the contract sterilization services segment is attributed to increased demand of custom services in the sterilization industry.

Sterilization Services Market : Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG, Cosmed Group, E-BEAM Services Inc, Life Science Outsourcing Inc., MEDISTRI SA, Midwest Sterilization Corporation, Sotera Health Company, Microtrol Sterilisation Services Pvt Ltd., STERIS plc., and Scapa are among the leading companies operating in the sterilization services market.

Increasing Prevalence of Healthcare-Associated Infections Boosts Sterilization Services Market