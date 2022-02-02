Medical Mattress Market Size To Hit USD 10,236.7 million Globally by 2028 | CAGR of 6.8% Study by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Medical Mattress Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Foam, Spring, and Others) and End-User (Residential and Commercial),” the medical mattress market is expected to grow from US$ 6470.3 million in 2021 to US$ 10236.7 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the medical mattress market.

Medical mattresses, also known as orthopedic mattresses, are used in hospitals or for home care purposes. The mattresses are hard and firm. Thus, they provide proper support to an individual. Innerspring mattresses and memory foam mattresses are types of the medical mattresses.

The world’s population is aging. There is an increase in the number of older persons. Older persons make up a growing share of the population in virtually every country. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060, and the 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population will rise from 16 percent to 23 percent.

The process of population aging is most advanced in Europe and in Northern America. The populations of other regions are growing older as well. According to the same report, the global population aged 60 years or over numbered 962 million in 2017, more than twice as large as in 1980 when there were 382 million older persons worldwide. The number of older persons is expected to double again by 2050. Thus, an increase in the geriatric population drives the growth of the medical mattress market.

A medical mattress is a mattress used in a hospital bed or at home. A medical mattress is also called as hospital bed mattresses or therapeutic mattresses. As compared with traditional mattresses, medical mattresses prevent and relieve pain from pressure sores. Medical mattress manufacturers use materials that are similar to those found in traditional mattresses and include foam, gel, and others.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Medical Mattress Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the production of the medical mattress as this type of mattress falls under luxury goods and demand for luxury goods in the pandemic was declined varying from industry to industry across the world. Furthermore, many hospitals in developing and developed countries reported the high demand for beds due to a drastic increase in patients footfalls in the hospitals as the spread of the virus was highly intensive. This scenario has negatively impacted the medical mattress market as the supply of mattresses was affected due to trade barriers and international boundaries sealed by governments of many countries. However, the economies are planning to revive their operations, and governments of many countries have lifted trade barriers. Therefore, the demand for medical mattresses is rising with the resumption of business activities and the lifting of lockdown measures globally. The expanding demand for the medical mattress in various applications along with significant investments by prominent manufacturers would drive the growth of the medical mattress market in the coming years.

In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global medical mattress market. The key drivers of the medical mattress market in this region are the rising infectious, chronic, and non-communicable diseases, population growth, augmented economic power. Moreover, the rising longevity, urbanization, and poor lifestyles are contributing to a tremendous increase in non-communicable diseases in the region. The most common non-communicable diseases are cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and chronic respiratory diseases.

Medical Mattress Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.; Blake Medical; Desco Medical; Icare Medical Group; Invacare Corporation; LINET; Medline Industries, Inc.; Narang Medical Limited.; Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.; and TEKVOR-CARE GMBH are among the well-established players in the medical mattress market. The medical mattress market players are adopting strategies such as product developments, plant expansions, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand from end users. For instance, in 2021, Icare Medical Group launched high-risk static mattresses, with roll-out prevention firm edge support. Each mattress is made with Zerotec waterproof cover and is suitable to use in care facilities and homes.

