Bridge Builder Conversations: Artist Kyle Mosher Discusses White Privilege, Culture Vultures
The Canadian-born, Charlotte artist opens up about commonly being “the white dude” among Black friends and his path to using his work for social activism.
[I realized], I have all of these things I gained from being a part of Black culture, but none of the negatives.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, February 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multidisciplinary artist Kyle Mosher joins Charlotte community leader David “Dae-Lee” Arrington for episode three of Bridge Builder Conversations, a nine-part, unscripted video series featuring various leaders sharing their personal journey and discussing the opportunities and challenges of building bridges across difference within their industries.
— Kyle Mosher
In his 60-minute talk, available to watch via YouTube, Mosher opens up about being a Caucasian man using his work to draw attention to the plight of Black people.
“I have always been the white dude,” Mosher said, adding that because of how he grew up, he felt more comfortable around Black people.
“[But even as a child], I knew there was a dynamic that was different … a difference in how we’re being treated,” he added.
Mosher is a multidisciplinary artist whose work has been featured in Forbes, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, on HBO and elsewhere. He’s participated in several efforts challenging racism and inequality, including the “Off the Plantation” exhibit at Elder Gallery and Charlotte “Black Lives Matter” mural.
In doing so, Mosher said he’s developed relationships with Black artists and creatives, eventually gaining trust to candidly discuss his role as a white man in social activism.
“I started having conversations about privilege and being a ‘culture vulture,’ he explained. “[I realized], I have all of these things I gained from being a part of Black culture, but none of the negatives.”
Dae-Lee hopes Mosher’s episode will help people overcome the fear of asking questions across differences.
“We need to be able to create a safe space where there’s trust, where you can have authentic conversation, questioning and answering to benefit both sides,” Dae-Lee told Mosher.
“I believe [time and long-term relationship] is the recipe of continuing to build trust.”
Bridge Builder Conversations debuted Jan. 13 with a meaningful race talk with former Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl. The series, sponsored by Bank of America, HUE HOUSE, Urban Outfitters and Mansion, can be viewed on the Bridge Builder YouTube channel.
Bridge Builder Conversations is a creative resource from Bridge Builder Consulting™, an innovative, relationship-centered consulting agency, engaging organizations and their leaders as they navigate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) work. Dae-Lee’s Bridge Builder Motivational Journal is now available, as well as the Bridge Builder Patreon and Bridge Builder Motivations podcast on all podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Bridge Builder Conversations release bi-weekly through May 5. Details for the series can be found at WeBridgeBuild.com/BBC.
BRIDGE BUILDER CONVERSATIONS LINEUP
Now Available:
- Hugh McColl, former chairman and CEO of Bank of America
- Myloan Dinh, multidisciplinary artist and former refugee
- Kyle Mosher, multidisciplinary artist featured by Forbes, The New York Times, HBO and others >>Watch
Upcoming:
- Feb. 24 – Maria Howell, accomplished actress and singer
- March 10 – Veronica Calderon, senior vice president of diversity, inclusion & equity at Truliant
- March 24 – Michael Marsicano, president and CEO of Foundation For The Carolinas
- April 7 – Dennis Reed, Jr, award-winning songwriter, recording artist and CEO of Inspire the Fire
- April 21 – Molly Shaw, former president and CEO of Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg
- May 5 – Harvey B. Gantt, first African American elected as mayor in Charlotte
ABOUT DAVID ‘DAE-LEE’ ARRINGTON
David “Dae-Lee” Arrington is a Norfolk, Va., native who now calls Charlotte, N.C., home. Summarizing his journey “from the corner to the cul-de-sac,” Dae-Lee experienced a 180-degree racial, cultural and socioeconomic shift that changed his life and inspired his work today to bridge divides that keep us from experiencing our collective best.
Dae-Lee is a 40 Under 40 Business Journal Winner, GRAMMY-nominated producer, recording artist, co-owner of Black-owned creative agency HUE HOUSE, founding member of Fair Play Music Equity Initiative and serves on many boards and community organization committees.
