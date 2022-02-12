Bridge Builder Conversations: Artist Kyle Mosher Discusses White Privilege, Culture Vultures

Multidisciplinary artist Kyle Mosher poses with 'Bridge Builder Conversations' host and creator, David "Dae-Lee" Arrington. (Photo courtesy: Harris Jeter)

The Canadian-born, Charlotte artist opens up about commonly being “the white dude” among Black friends and his path to using his work for social activism.

[I realized], I have all of these things I gained from being a part of Black culture, but none of the negatives.” — Kyle Mosher