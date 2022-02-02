Sugarcane Juice Market Revenue to Cross USD 233.61 Mn by 2028: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Sugar Cane Juice Market is expected to reach US$ 233.61 Mn by 2028. Increasing Awareness about Health Benefits of Sugarcane Juice Drive the Market Growth .

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study, titled “Sugarcane Juice Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Category (Organic and Conventional), Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others),’’ the market was valued at US$ 138.09 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 233.61 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Sugarcane juice is a traditional beverage widely consumed in Asia. It is obtained by squeezing sugarcane stalks in a juice extracting machine. Packaged sugarcane juice is generally pasteurized to inhibit pathogenic growth. However, it is also extracted using a high-pressure processing machine in a cold extraction process.

Sugarcane juice has numerous health benefits. A 240 ml sugarcane juice has 180 calories, 30 grams of sugar, and has high dietary fiber content. It cures kidney stones and infections related to the urinary tract as it is diuretic in nature. It is a rich source of potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, thiamin, riboflavin, and various amino acids. Furthermore, the high fiber content in sugarcane juice improves digestion, helps in treating constipation problems, and aids weight loss. There has been a rising awareness about the health benefits of sugarcane juice among people worldwide. Many people include sugarcane juice in their daily diet to aid weight loss. Moreover, doctors and dieticians are advising people to consume sugarcane juice to strengthen their immune systems. Thus, the rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of sugarcane juice is propelling the market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Sugarcane Juice Market

The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges for many sectors, including the food and beverage industry. Lockdowns, border restrictions, travel bans, the shutdown of manufacturing units, and other safety protocols under the guidelines by governments of different nations negatively impacted the operations of manufacturing companies. However, sugarcane juice is becoming popular owing to its immunity-boosting properties. Sugarcane juice has high antioxidants and vitamin C content. Sugarcane juice boosts immunity and helps treat sore throat, cold, or flu symptoms.

Based on the category, the sugarcane juice market is segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment held the largest share of the global sugarcane juice market in 2020. The organic segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Organic sugarcane juice is made from organically grown sugarcane. It is free from chemical preservatives and other genetically modified organisms. With no fumigation or irradiation, it is minimally processed, which preserves its original flavor and taste. The rising demand for organic food and beverages across different regions is driving the organic sugarcane juice segment. Moreover, with the rise in health conscious population, the demand for sugarcane juice is projected to increase over the coming years.

The sugarcane juice market is segmented into five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Europe held the largest share of the global sugarcane juice market in 2020. The rising demand for 100% natural food and beverages in the region is driving the market growth. The increase in awareness about the health benefits of sugarcane juice is also boosting its popularity among the region's health-conscious people. Furthermore, a prominent market player, such as NutriCana, So’Kanaa, and KGN London, is propelling the sugarcane juice market across Europe.

Sugarcane Juice Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Goya Foods, Inc.; KGN London; NutriCana; Nutricane Beverages Pvt. Ltd.; Rakyan Beverages; So’Kanaa; Numaoy Raimaijon Co., Ltd.; Hurrycane; Mr. Sugarcane; and Muddy Puddle Foods Pvt Ltd are among the key players in the global Sugarcane Juice market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

