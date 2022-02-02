Cash Logistics Market Surpass $30,707.7 Million by 2025 | Cash Logistics Security AG, CMS Info Systems, GSLS, Lemuir

Cash logistics market worth $16.50 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach $30.70 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%. LAMEA accounted for the highest market share.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Cash Logistics Market by Service and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global cash logistics market was valued at $16,500.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $30,707.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, LAMEA dominates the market, followed by North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. U.S. dominated the global cash logistics market in 2017, whereas South-Korea is expected to grow at a significant rate in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2458

Factors such as circulation of cash and rise in demand for safe & vault for cash management fuel the growth of the cash logistics market. In addition, increase in deployment of ATMs globally boosts the market growth. However, increase in cash-in-transit vehicle robberies and rise in adoption of digital money hinder the market growth. Conversely, production of fully automated cash-in-transit vehicle and rise in cash demand from emerging economies are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the market expansion.

Key Findings of the Cash Logistics Market:

Based on service, the cash-in-transit segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Based on end user, the financial institutions segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2017.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, LAMEA contributed the highest market revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2458

The key players analyzed in this report are The Brinks Company, Cash Logistics Security AG, CMS Info Systems Ltd., G4S plc., Garda World Security Corporation, Global Security Logistics Co, GSLS, Lemuir Group, Loomis, and Prosegur Cash, S.A.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.