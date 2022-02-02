Upper House Speaker Praises Morocco-Tunisia Relations

MOROCCO, February 2 - Speaker of the House of Advisors, Naama Mayara, welcomed Monday in Rabat the excellent level of historical, political, social and cultural relations between Morocco and Tunisia, which continue to grow stronger thanks to the common will of the Heads of State of both countries.

During a meeting with Mohamed Ben Abbad, Ambassador of Tunisia to Morocco, Mayara called for the consolidation of bilateral relations to enable the two countries to face common challenges in terms of development and security, in a context marked by instability, said a statement by the upper house.

He also highlighted the role played by the Moroccan-Tunisian Joint Committee in strengthening bilateral cooperation and the achievement of the desired partnership, the statement added, which also indicated that the speaker of the House of Advisors called for the development of concrete work projects to strengthen joint parliamentary cooperation and raise the level of bilateral cooperation, in support of a strategy based on the diversification of areas of economic partnership and in favor of increasing the volume of bilateral trade.

For his part, the Tunisian ambassador in Rabat also welcomed the strength of relations between the two countries which draws its strength in the unwavering fraternal ties between the Heads of State of the two countries and the two peoples.

The Tunisian diplomat also expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between his country and Morocco in all areas, welcoming the existence of a common desire to promote it further in view of the potential and immense opportunities for joint investment.

The two parties took the opportunity to advocate the launch of new initiatives to accelerate the construction of the Maghreb Union to make it a space for joint action and also to face the new challenges confronting the region, the same source said.

MAP 01 February 2022