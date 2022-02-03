"The Initiate" Book by Author Ben Neil Helps Spiritual Seekers Navigate the 2-2-22 to 2-22.22 Time Portal

The Initiate Book

"What Kind of Initiate Archetype Are You? Remember Your True Powers Through an Immersive Journey of Storytelling that is Heightened on this Landmark Day 2.2.22"

You and I , and all of he other initiates who have been chosen for this task, will return with all of our powers to assist mankind with navigating this shift” — Ben Neil

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today begins the 2.2.22 portal in time for the next ten days until we reach 2.22.22. This is an important time for astrologers, spiritual seekers and anyone looking for insights to navigate unchartered times and territories. Much like the current state of the world, which is hopefully ushering in a "post-pandemic", new era.The recently released debut book, “The Initiate” by Ben Neil is a fictional story intended to help the reader to “remember their unique powers” that they may have felt were lost or buried deeply within, and utilize them to consciously evolve and assist each other with what he wrote to be "The Great Shift of the Ages". Which also sounds familiar to the current state of life, art mirroring life and vice versa.Author Ben Neil has crafted a worldly tale that takes the reader on a journey through ancient Egypt, and embodies the archetype of ‘the Initiate”, which is defined as: "THE INITIATION ' —The Initiate archetype usually takes the form of an initiation into adult life. The adolescent comes into his/her maturity with new awareness and problems along with new hope for the community. This awakening is often the climax of the story."The author Ben Neil struggled through his own dark night of the soul and spent a decade reading more than a thousand books on various subjects related to the mind and its complexities. Ben endured grief and guilt associated with the loss of loved ones, and the mental anguish that comes from these life experiences. Ben found solace in sharing his hard-earned emotional triumphs through writing. Focused on the old adage that “The mind is a wonderful servant but a terrible master”, author, Ben Neil, sought to weave a story where the “student could become the master”. Ben was able to harness his angst into creative flow, build peace within himself, and gain a sense of self-mastery. He aims to help others through the power of storytelling, since his love for reading has helped him over the years, he wanted to do the same for others seeking meaning and connection in life.The debut book in the Initiate series is released in time for the Chinese New Year on February 1st, 2022, the year of the Water Tiger. The Water Tiger in Chinese Astrology denotes a time to be bold, courageous and the water element represents focusing on emotional health and authentic self-expression. In addition to it being a new year, it is also a New Moon in the sign of Aquarius, which is touted as the “new age of Aquarius” symbolizing an era of love and unity. It also marks a time when all of the numbers sync up between 2.2.22 and 2.22.22. This date also happens to be Ben Neil's birthday on 2.22.22, which felt like destiny meeting preparation.The book “The Initiate” is in the genre of the much beloved book “The Alchemist” by Paul Coelho, which embeds wisdom shared through metaphors and what seems like the minutia in life, yet is really where one can discover their own magical abilities to transform metal to gold through their alchemical abilities.As modern day society looks for ways to heal from our own global “dark night of the soul” over the past two years, humans are turning to a lighter and brighter way of relating to themselves and to each other. In this we have seen a boom of technology platforms being created with the aim of bolstering mental and emotional health. Companies like BetterHelp, Headspace and Calm, and many more are cropping up. These are all fantastic modalities, in addition to the age old experience of reading and learning through storytelling, parables, metaphors and relatable experiences. Whether it be to help guide the reader to seek out support after the death of a loved one, a divorce, or loss of a job, a home, or for anyone going through existential despair. The Author, Ben Neil artfully weaves suggestions for instituting a mindfulness and meditation practice on a daily basis, as well stories from past heroes and hierophants through Ancient Egypt, all the way to present day life. The overarching theme of the book is to discover peace within, and to prioritize spiritual and emotional health above all.“The Initiate” book prompts the reader to think in terms of where to take initiative in their own life, to step into the archetype you most want to embody in 2022 and beyond. It is a timely tale as so many people are seeking a comprehensive self-care practice, and integrating it with a "community care" practice, allowing oneself to receive help and to share it with those in need. As they say: "pour from a full cup, rather than an empty one", "put the oxygen mask on first and help others to do the same once yours is securely fastened'.The author asks readers to ponder, "where will you take initiative in the year of the Tiger and beyond"?

The Initiate Ancient Encoding