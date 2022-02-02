Drill Pipe Market Technology Adoption and Industry Statistics Analysis Till 2027

Drill Pipe Market Current Outlook Developing Rapidly with Top Players by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, The global drill pipe market size is expected to reach $1.6 billion in 2027 from $1.3 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. Drill pipe is a tubular steel conduit, which connects the rig surface equipment with the bottom hole assembly. The drill pipe has special threaded ends called as tool joints and it is used for pumping drilling fluid to the rig drilling bit for reducing torque generated in the pipe.

The latest study on the Global Drill Pipe Market covers a wide range of organizations from different regions. It offers a comprehensive information based on market developments, competitions, and challenges faced by the industry. With this, the report also involves the key strategies followed among the market players, major market determinants, and recent trends that helps the industry to expand. The report provides an intense data from 2014 to 2021 and forecasted data till 2027 along with product outline and other growth factors.

Leading market players in global Drill Pipe Market include:

Hilong Group of Companies, Jindal Saw Ltd. (Drill Pipes International LLC), NOV Inc., Oil Country Tubular Ltd., PetroMaterials Corporation, Tejas Tubular Products, Inc., Tenaris S.A., Texas Steel Conversion, Inc., TMK Steel Limited, and Weatherock Group Holding Limited.

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

Drill Pipe Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth segmentation of the global Drill Pipe Market. The major segments in the report are examined on the basis of product, type, end user, and regions. The report also involves the tables based on wide-ranging analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and revenue share of each for the historic period and the forecast period.

By Type:

Standard drill pipe

Heavy weight drill pipe

By Applications:

Offshore

Onshore

Drill Pipe Market Regional Analysis:

The market is studied across different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report includes competitive landscape in the regions. These insights assist to develop strategies and construct new opportunities to accomplish excellent results.

