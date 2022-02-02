TRUiC Launches Brand New Podcast: Startup Savants
EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning media company TRUiC (The Really Useful Information Company) has announced the launch of their brand new podcast - Startup Savants. The show will feature a variety of entertaining and empowering interviews with startup founders who are currently making waves within their industries.
The Startup Savant hosts said: “Whether you’re a startup founder or startup enthusiast, we can’t wait to share the stories and insights from entrepreneurs that are changing the game.”
TRUiC provides free guides, tools, and resources for aspiring entrepreneurs, and the Startup Savants podcast is their next big venture. The first guest on the podcast is Sabrina Noorani, founder of Clear For Me, a product discovery tool that helps increase transparency between consumers and brands. Sabrina will share her journey to becoming a beauty tech entrepreneur, the intricacy of her Clear For Me database, how she navigates business partnerships, and more.
Meet the Hosts
Annaka – Annaka is a Senior Graphic Designer at TRUiC with a background in music performance as well as education and customer-facing roles. All of which have helped her cultivate a pathos-driven approach to interviewing, drawing out the human side of founding, managing, and growing a startup company.
Ethan– Hailing from Centralia, Missouri, Ethan is a serial entrepreneur and Senior Project Manager at TRUiC, boasting a successful exit of one of his business ventures, StateRequirement.com. From this, Ethan contributes a wealth of business savvy and an entrepreneurial perspective to the Startup Savants podcast.
Meet the Producers
Michaela– Michaela is a project manager and producer of the Startup Savants podcast. Formerly a writer and musician, Michaela leverages her creative background to launch, manage, and grow startup-related projects at TRUiC. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking with her partner and watching Love Island.
Reyna– Reyna is a project manager at TRUiC and producer of the Startup Savants podcast. Born and raised in Flushing, Michigan, and an alumnus of Michigan State University, Reyna leverages her background in digital media and content strategy as well as her belief in the power of combining humanity and tech to provide a well-rounded perspective on entrepreneurship and the startup ecosystem.
Brendan– Brendan works as an In-House Editor at TRUiC and is an assistant producer of the Startup Savants podcast. He grew up in Canton, Michigan, and graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in English. Brendan contributes his love of storytelling and prior experience with Ann Arbor’s entrepreneurship spaces to the podcast team. When he isn’t getting lost in a book, Brendan enjoys running, hiking, and screaming at karaoke night.
More About the Podcast
Startup Savant aims to be the #1 place for inspiration, news, tools, and resources for startups and entrepreneurs. Business enthusiasts will learn what it takes to launch a startup from real startup founders, exploring avenues from effective marketing strategies, and how they came up with their unique startup idea. These founders share their path to entrepreneurship and what they’ve learned along the way.
In addition to founder stories, Startup Savants will also drop perspective episodes in which the show’s hosts take a deep dive into trending startup topics, from emerging industries to funding– allowing listeners to fully immerse themselves within the startup space.
Listeners are encouraged to let the team know how they are doing by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts. Startup Savants can be streamed on Apple Podcasts and all major podcast streaming platforms. Listeners can also visit https://startupsavant.com/startup-savants-podcast for episode summaries and transcriptions, where they can explore the site and learn more about how to make a business the best that it can be.
About TRUiC
TRUiC was created by a team of entrepreneurs who share a passion for education. They focus on creating easy-to-understand guides that make entrepreneurship accessible to everyone who has the determination and drive to make a business work.
To date, they have already assisted more than 250,000 Americans to start their own business. This is a testament to the simplicity and usefulness of their guides. Just search: "Starting an LLC" and find them at #1.
