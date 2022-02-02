Analytics of Things (AoT) Market Size – Industry Analysis by Type, End-use, Region-Forecasts by 2030

AMR Logo

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, competitive landscape, & factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Analytics of Things (AoT) market is segmented based on type, vertical, and region. Based on type, it is bifurcated into software and services.

Based on application, it is categorized into predictive maintenance & assets management, sales & customer management, energy management, security management, inventory management, infrastructure management, building automation, and remote monitoring.

Based on vertical, it is classified into government, defense, and public sector; IT & telecom; transportation & logistics; retail; education; healthcare; manufacturing; and others (oil & gas, BFSI, residential, and hospitality).

The AoT market in terms of regions covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

However, the market witnesses many concerns about data privacy and security due to lack of standardized protocols. Moreover, proper infrastructure and a skilled workforce are mandatory to overcome the challenges faced by the AoT industry.

At present, the industry witness rapid growth with technological advancements and increased usage of the internet, mobile, and social media.

The key market players of AoT market are Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., SAP SE, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., AGT International, Capgemini S.A., and Accenture PLC.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

