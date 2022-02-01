Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,940 in the last 365 days.

Natural Resources Committee – Week 4, 2022

February 1, 2022 Senate Staff Blog, Natural Resources & Environment Committee, Votes 0

SF 2011 – Youth deer hunting licenses

SF 2011 requires the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to make youth deer hunting licenses available for purchase when general deer hunting licenses are available, including all established deer hunting seasons. [2/1: Short form (Excused: Zumbach)]

SSB 3040 – DNR administrative changes

SSB 3040 makes miscellaneous administrative changes. The bill removes employment preference to persons with “green thumb” certification. The legislation includes the words “state forests” in the Code when referring to state parks and recreation areas. Code chapter 464A regarding Dams and Spillways is merged it with Code chapter 456A.11. Finally, the bill merges Boating While Intoxicated (BWI) with Driving While Intoxicated (OWI), as  both are defined by the Iowa Supreme Court. [2/1: Short form (Excused: Zumbach)]

SSB 3041 – DNR Departmental Bill

SSB 3041 makes changes to programs under the purview of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), including solid waste cleanup, the Missouri River Authority and the Mercury-Free Recycling Act. [2/1: Short form (Excused: Zumbach)]

You just read:

Natural Resources Committee – Week 4, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.