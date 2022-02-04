MAGROUND Opens New Office in Buenos Aires in Next Step of Its Internationalization Strategy
The leading provider of stock images for the automotive advertising industry selected the location due to local market demands
This new office helps us further our brand's mission of becoming a global powerhouse in the premium stock image sector for the automotive industry”HAMBURG, GERMANY, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAGROUND, the global leader in landscape stock images, assets and services for the automotive advertising and car visualization section, has announced its new location in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The expansion into the region is part of the brand’s strategy to grow its global presence and was chosen for the increased market demand in Brazil and Argentina for the firm’s services.
— Wladimir Alexi
Experienced director Pablo Gomes will lead MAGROUND's Buenos Aires office. Gomes and his team will serve as the point of contact for existing clients in South America while also developing new business relationships with advertising agencies and car manufacturers across the continent. The Buenos Aires office joins MAGROUND’s growing global family, including its headquarters in Hamburg and satellite office in Miami, Beijing, Seoul and Tokyo.
With auto manufacturers hit hard by dips in sales due to the COVID pandemic, combined with volatile market conditions across South America, auto advertisers have had to be more strategic about marketing efforts and invest funds where they most make sense. MAGROUND’s premium quality images offer an efficient and contemporary solution to this problem, giving advertisers a high-ROI solution for advertising, design and marketing.
The firm’s expansion into Soth America was also driven by the brand's success across both South and Central America. MAGROUND is set to become the No. 1 brand in the premium automotive visualization sector in both South America and Mexico.
"MAGROUND is pleased to announce the opening of our new office in Buenos Aires," said Wladimir Alexi, CEO and Founder. "This new office helps us further our brand's mission of becoming a global powerhouse in the premium stock image sector for the automotive industry. With South America being one of the most important segments in our industry, it's critical for us to have a presence there to serve our clients better while capitalizing on new business opportunities in a region positioned so well for growth."
To learn more about MAGROUND, visit maground.com.
Paula Lombard
MAGROUND
+49 4060 9461260398
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other