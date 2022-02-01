SB927 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry - 2022-02-01
WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to repeal 49.45 (30j) (b) 2. a. to L. and 49.45 (30j) (b) 4. a. and b.; to renumber and amend 49.45 (30j) (b) 2. (intro.) and 49.45 (30j) (b) 4. (intro.); and to amend 46.482 (1) (b), 46.482 (2) (a), 46.482 (2) (f), 49.45 (30j) (title), 49.45 (30j) (a) 2., 49.45 (30j) (b) (intro.), 49.45 (30j) (b) 1., 49.45 (30j) (b) 3. and 49.45 (30j) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: peer recovery specialists.
Status: S - Insurance, Licensing and Forestry
Important Actions (newest first)
