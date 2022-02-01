WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to renumber and amend 101.654 (3); to amend 101.654 (1m) (b) 1.; and to create 101.654 (1m) (f), 101.654 (3) (a) 1., 101.654 (3) (a) 2. and 101.654 (3) (a) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: certification requirements for building contractors. (FE)
Status: S - Housing, Commerce and Trade
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb930
You just read:
SB930 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing, Commerce and Trade - 2022-02-01
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.