Some Cascade Reservoir ice access areas will remain open later than signage indicates

Despite signage indicating that a closure to protect birds runs from Feb. 1 through July 1, hardwater anglers will have an additional month to use several ice fishing access areas around Cascade Reservoir, including popular access sites like Crown Point and Sugarloaf.

Many of the ice access areas around Cascade Reservoir are on six Bureau of Reclamation-owned Wildlife Management Areas. The primary purpose of this land is wildlife and habitat protection, which is why some of these areas are closed seasonally to protect nesting birds. However, wildlife managers recognize that extending the start date of the closure another month is likely to have a minimal impact to wildlife because of the amount of snow and ice still present throughout February, so the closure period has been changed to March 1 through July 1.

Anglers should be aware that the signage in these areas will eventually be changed, but currently reflects the previous closure dates.

“We appreciate the Bureau of Reclamation’s willingness to continue to provide access for ice anglers while fulfilling the primary purpose of their Wildlife Management Areas around Cascade Reservoir,” said Jordan Messner, regional fisheries manager for Idaho Fish and Game.

Reminders for anglers using ice access areas