February Class Schedule for Pechmann Fishing Education Center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 1, 2022) – The Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville released its February schedule, which includes both in-person and virtual classes. The education center is managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Each course is led by Wildlife Commission staff or trained volunteers. Most events are free, and a North Carolina fishing license is not required.
February events include:
- Feb. 2: Fly-Fishing Basics: Wading Safety & Etiquette (Virtual), 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Feb. 3: Fishing Coastal Waters for Shad (Virtual), 6:30 – 8 p.m.
- Feb. 4: Fly-Fishing Basics: Understanding & Selecting Fly-Fishing Equipment (Virtual), 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Feb. 5: Basic Fly-Fishing Workshop, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
- Feb. 9: Soft Plastics Lure Making Workshop, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Feb. 11: Fly-Fishing Basics: Understanding & Selecting Fly-Fishing Equipment (Virtual), 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Feb. 12: Intermediate Fly-Fishing Workshop, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
- Feb. 16: Fly-Tying Program (Virtual), 6:30 – 8 p.m. Ages 10 and older.
- Feb. 17: Basic Knots and Rigging Workshop, 6:30 – 8 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
- Feb. 23: Basic Knots and Rigging Workshop, 6:30 – 8 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
- Feb. 24: Intermediate Fly-Tying Workshop, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older.
- Feb. 25: Advanced Knots and Rigging Workshop, 6:30 – 8 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
- Feb. 26: Fly-casting Instructor Training, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Registration for all workshops and classes is available online or by calling 910-868-5003.