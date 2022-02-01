Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,946 in the last 365 days.

February Class Schedule for Pechmann Fishing Education Center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 1, 2022) – The Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville released its February schedule, which includes both in-person and virtual classes. The education center is managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Each course is led by Wildlife Commission staff or trained volunteers. Most events are free, and a North Carolina fishing license is not required.

February events include:

  • Feb. 2Fly-Fishing Basics: Wading Safety & Etiquette (Virtual), 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 3Fishing Coastal Waters for Shad (Virtual), 6:30 – 8 p.m.
  • Feb. 4Fly-Fishing Basics: Understanding & Selecting Fly-Fishing Equipment (Virtual), 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 5Basic Fly-Fishing Workshop, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
  • Feb. 9: Soft Plastics Lure Making Workshop, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 11: Fly-Fishing Basics: Understanding & Selecting Fly-Fishing Equipment (Virtual), 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 12:  Intermediate Fly-Fishing Workshop, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
  • Feb. 16Fly-Tying Program (Virtual), 6:30 – 8 p.m. Ages 10 and older.
  • Feb. 17Basic Knots and Rigging Workshop, 6:30 – 8 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
  • Feb. 23:  Basic Knots and Rigging Workshop, 6:30 – 8 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
  • Feb. 24Intermediate Fly-Tying Workshop, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older.
  • Feb. 25Advanced Knots and Rigging Workshop, 6:30 – 8 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
  • Feb. 26Fly-casting Instructor Training, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Registration for all workshops and classes is available online or by calling 910-868-5003.

You just read:

February Class Schedule for Pechmann Fishing Education Center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.