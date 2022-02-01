New COVID-19 hotline

Posted on Feb 1, 2022 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has a new hotline for people with questions about COVID-19.

What should I do if I test positive?

What should I do if I have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive?

Who can get a booster shot?

Those questions and more can be answered by calling the free hotline at (808) 586-8332.

“The hotline provides information about isolation, quarantine, booster shots and more. It is especially useful for people who have tested positive or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. It is also useful for businesses where there is more than one COVID case,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.

People are encouraged to check hawaiicovid19.com before calling the hotline. Questions that are not answered on the web site can be answered by calling the hotline.

Calls to the hotline are answered by an automated information system, or bot, that answers common questions. Callers who need additional information can ask to be transferred to hotline representatives in specific counties. Those representatives answer more detailed questions.

“The hotline is another tool to make important information about COVID-19 easily accessible,” Kemble said

Vaccination and testing options are available at hawaiicovid19.com.

