3/15/2022: Fire Equipment Certification Form (FA-1 Form) due.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue asks you to supply this information on the contact form to verify your identity. The information requested on the contact form is personal information that is classified as private data under Minnesota law. You are not required to provide this information, however, a failure to provide this information will result in the department being unable to verify your identity, and therefore, we will not be able to address your question and discuss any of your related data with you. The department will use the information you provide to verify your identity prior to discussing any of your data with you and for any law administered by the department. The department cannot disclose your private data to another government entity or third party without your written consent, authorization by law, or court order.