Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,944 in the last 365 days.

3/15/2022: Fire Equipment Certification Form (FA-1 Form) due.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue asks you to supply this information on the contact form to verify your identity. The information requested on the contact form is personal information that is classified as private data under Minnesota law. You are not required to provide this information, however, a failure to provide this information will result in the department being unable to verify your identity, and therefore, we will not be able to address your question and discuss any of your related data with you. The department will use the information you provide to verify your identity prior to discussing any of your data with you and for any law administered by the department. The department cannot disclose your private data to another government entity or third party without your written consent, authorization by law, or court order.

You just read:

3/15/2022: Fire Equipment Certification Form (FA-1 Form) due.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.