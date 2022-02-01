Iowans Preserve Historical Assets with Grants from Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs

From Sioux City to Muscatine, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs (IDCA) is investing in projects to preserve the state’s historical assets.

The department announced today it has awarded $118,626 in grants for 14 historic preservation projects through the IDCA’s State Historic Preservation Office Certified Local Government program.

Iowa has one of the largest Certified Local Government programs in the country, with 90 cities and counties that rely on this state-local partnership for training and technical assistance to stabilize historic neighborhoods and revitalize downtowns. Through this program, the State Historic Preservation Office collaborates with local governments on preserving historic properties, establishing historic preservation commissions, and enacting supportive local codes and ordinances.

“This program offers opportunities for local leaders to preserve and develop the historic character of their communities,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said. “It’s an effective tool that places historic preservation at the center of placemaking efforts that create more culturally vibrant places to live, work and raise families.”

Here are the 14 projects that received Certified Local Government grants:

Adams County Historic Preservation Commission $12,760 The commission will use ground-penetrating radar to conduct a survey of seven cemeteries and five burial sites to assess their integrity for pioneer status.

Calhoun County Historic Preservation Commission $2,100 The commission proposes to nominate the First National Bank of Pomeroy to the National Register of Historic Places. The building now serves as a local historical museum.

Spencer Historic Preservation Commission (Clay County) $15,062 The commission will complete an accessibility planning project for the second floors of Spencer's historic central business district.

Guttenberg Historic Preservation Commission (Clayton County) $10,200 The commission will develop design guidelines for Guttenberg’s Front Street Historic District, including a boundary amendment.

Dallas County Historic Preservation Commission $5,169 The commission will nominate the Grand Army of the Republic Building in Redfield to the National Register of Historic Places.

Cedar Rapids Historic Preservation Commission (Linn County) $12,000 The commission plans to update its municipal code chapter on historic preservation and its companion historic-design guidelines to align with new structures, materials and designs that have been added as local landmarks and districts.

Louisa County Historic Preservation Commission $2,872 The commission will hire a preservation professional to nominate the Fairview Community Church in Wapello to the National Register of Historic Places.

Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission $9,600 The commission will hire an engineering firm to develop planning documents for stabilizing the amphitheater at the county fairgrounds in West Liberty.

Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission $3,700 The commission will hire a consultant to prepare a National Register of Historic Places nomination for the Benjamin F. and Susan M. (Jenkins) Nichols House in the town of Nichols.

Ringgold County Historic Preservation Commission $9,413 The commission will hire a consultant to provide training in survey techniques and other preservation tools. The consultant also will identify and develop historic contexts for the county’s development and help identify future preservation projects.

Ringgold County Historic Preservation Commission $8,850 The commission will do pre-development work to prepare for the preservation of the first Hy-Vee store, historically known as the Beaconsfield Supply Store.

Ames Historic Preservation Commission (Story County) $14,000 The commission will complete an intensive level survey of up to 107 properties in the city’s Chautauqua Park and Ridgewood subdivisions.

Winneshiek County Historic Preservation Commission $3,900 The commission will nominate Decorah’s Smith Memorial Hospital to the National Register of Historic Places.

Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission (Woodbury County) $9,000 The commission proposes to host the 2023 Preserve Iowa Summit and to nominate the city’s Hubbard Park to the National Register of Historic Places.

