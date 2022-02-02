Georgia’s Dynamic Mother-Daughter Duo Reimagines the Black Haircare Industry with ‘Iconic Hair’

Demetria and Sederra Ross Owners of Iconic Hair Iconic Hair Iconic Hair Pineapple Wave

We believe that greatness is inside of every person and they must be unafraid to reveal it to the world. At Iconic Hair, everyone is an ICON!” — Demetria and Sederra Ross

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a family affair in the Peach State. Mother and daughter, Demetria and Sederra Ross, combined their acumen and talents to create an empire in the world of beauty designed specifically for women of color. Despite the pandemic and economic downturn this dynamic duo launched Iconic Hair in 2020. These insightful entrepreneurs knew the time had come for every woman to reclaim their crown. Sensing the need for quality and impeccable service, Iconic Hair extensions is flourishing and taking hair care to another level. In the age of ramped body shaming, these ladies are upending and reimagining the word “beauty.”

Their vision is to “inspire this generation and future generations to fully embrace Black hair no matter the state, no matter the trend, because Black hair moves the culture forward — it is ICONIC.” Iconic Hair promises to “provide the highest quality of Virgin Hair extensions, using dependable suppliers and efficient processing to allow for ultimate customer satisfaction.”

In a recent article in Essence Magazine, it revealed, “Black consumers have progressively made the switch from general products to those that specifically cater to them.” African Americans spend an estimated $1.2 trillion each year on Black hair products, and in the years ahead, that number will rise significantly.

Iconic Hair endeavors to ride the wave of this tsunami in the Black hair industry. An industry, which reflects the Black community, rightfully should belong to African American entrepreneurs. This would ensure that more dollars circulate within historically Black cities and towns. Iconic Hair purposes to “reclaim the Black hair care market through investing in a product that seeks to invest, empower and uplift Black culture.”

There are a variety of products that are highlighted at Iconic Beauty, including human hair glue-less wigs, u-part wigs, bundles and all-natural hair products that nourish, revitalize, and display the beauty of their customer's natural hair and scalp.

Clients rave about the quality of Iconic Hair. Sally W. writes, “Thank You For This Product! 14/01/2021 - I love my pineapple frontal wig. The quality of the hair is good with very little shedding. The combs and added strap keep it in place all day. Did I mention my curls are naturally perfectly?! :- ”

Demetria and Sederra reflect, “We believe that greatness is inside of every person and they must be unafraid to reveal it to the world. At Iconic Hair, everyone is an ICON!”

For more information, please contact Sederra Ross at 404-902-0586 or info@iconichair.net

or log on www.iconichair.net.