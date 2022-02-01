Dale Ventures looks to the future with TechMet, Cornish Lithium partnership
“On behalf of myself and the entire Dale Ventures team, a warm congratulations. We look forward to continuing our partnership into the future.” Dale W. Wood
It was clear from the beginning that Brian Menell and TechMet would take the technology metals world by storm, and this pairing is just the latest indicator of their inevitable success,”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dale Ventures-backed TechMet has shown once again that it is poised for stellar growth and innovation by partnering with cutting-edge eco-technology company Cornish Lithium Ltd, which is in the process of creating a domestic supply of lithium and other battery metals for the United Kingdom. TechMet, a private metals company launched by industry veteran Brian Menell, recently committed to an investment of up to £18 million in Cornish Lithium.
— Dale W. Woos (CEO, Dale Ventures)
Dale Ventures, the personal investment holding group founded by Dale W. Wood, committed a seed investment of more than $500,000 to TechMet and continued to invest in the company’s second and third funding rounds. Since then, TechMet has secured a $25 million investment from the U.S. government and has become the largest non-management shareholder of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.
“It was clear from the beginning that Brian Menell and TechMet would take the technology metals world by storm, and this pairing is just the latest indicator of their inevitable success,” Dale W. Wood, founder, and CEO of global investment firm Dale Ventures, said. “On behalf of myself and the entire Dale Ventures team, a warm congratulations. We look forward to continuing our partnership well into the future.”
TechMet has committed to an immediate first investment of £9 million and a second £9 million to be delivered upon completion of a scoping study for Cornish Lithium’s Trelavour Hard Rock Project, which is on track for completion in Q2 2022. The Trevalour Project has been in the works since 2019 and involves creating a mineral processing pilot plant to extract lithium mica concentrate from granite near St Dennis in Cornwall.
Cornish Lithium is currently working in tandem with local and specialist mining and processing consultants to better understand what a successful mining operation at Trevalour Downs will look like.
“We have been extremely impressed by the innovative and talented Cornish Lithium team, which has made considerable progress over the past few years,” Brian Menell, CEO and Chairman of TechMet, said. “We are excited to be supporting the next phase of development and building a long-term partnership with Cornish Lithium, which could become a cornerstone of the UK’s battery metal supply chain as well as having very positive implications for Cornwall’s local economy.”
In addition to the Trevalour Project, TechMet’s investment will allow Cornish Lithium to further research direct lithium extraction and refining technologies; drill additional geothermal evaluation boreholes to develop associated direct lithium extraction sites; and move toward the construction of a beneficiation and hydrometallurgical demonstration plant, which will allow ore to be reduced in size and metals to be extracted.
About Dale Ventures
Dale Ventures is a personal investment holding group founded by serial investor Dale W. Wood. The company partners with management teams to provide the significant strategic and analytic resources needed to build and grow remarkable companies. Dale Ventures has adopted a consultative approach that harnesses the power of innovative teams to generate groundbreaking ideas, tactics, and strategies that drive growth and build long-term value.
For more information about Dale Wood and his projects, please visit Dale.com.
Dale Ventures FZE
info@dale.com
Naveen Joshi
Visit us on social media:
Facebook