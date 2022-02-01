MDA Awards 2021 USDA Specialty Crop Block Grants

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded nearly $2.9 million in 2021 USDA Specialty Crop Block Grants (SCBG) to 24 recipients across Minnesota.

The grant program aims to boost the competitiveness of specialty crops grown in Minnesota through marketing and promotion, research, and development, expanding availability and access, and addressing challenges confronting producers.

“The future of Minnesota agriculture is diverse, and these grants lead to an increased capacity for a wider variety of profitable crops,” said MDA Assistant Commissioner Patrice Bailey. “That offers Minnesota farmers more paths to success, now and in the future.”

In 2021, more than $1.2 million of the total grant award was made through Farm Bill-funded grants to nine recipients, while more than $1.6 million was awarded to 15 recipients through federal stimulus bill funding.

The MDA is now accepting 2022 SCBG applications through March 10, 2022. Applicants may request between $20,000 and $125,000 and the MDA anticipates awarding roughly $1.25 million in total. Questions may be directed by email to ian.kushner@state.mn.us and ann.kuzj@state.mn.us or by calling Ian Kushner at 651-201-6652 or Ann Kuzj at 651-201-6028.

2021 USDA Farm Bill-Funded Specialty Crop Block Grant Awards

Grantee Organization Name Principle Investigator/ Project Coordinator Federal Award Amount Project Summary University of Minnesota Gary Muehlbauer $148,566 Develop, evaluate, and preserve powdery mildew resistant germplasm for hop growers in Minnesota. Minnesota Department of Agriculture AMDD Minnesota Grown Staff $147,888 This project increases sales and awareness of Minnesota specialty crops with statewide marketing, through a two-year statewide earned media public relations campaign. University of Minnesota Alan G. Smith $148,862 Development of a genetic test to identify American highbush cranberry (native, edible fruit, ornamental) from the nearly identical European (non-native, inedible fruit) will increase use of the native, and reduce genetic pollution and invasiveness. University of Minnesota Matthew Clark $131,811 Implementation of rapid molecular diagnostics for early detection of grapevine trunk diseases will provide Minnesota fruit growers and nurseries with insight to improve climate-appropriate management practices and identify sources of disease. University of Minnesota William D Hutchison $149,628 Novel research, via GIS and an "Attract & Kill" strategy will be implemented in commercial grape vineyards to manage Japanese Beetle, a pest of more than 300 host plants, and one of the most damaging, invasive pests of specialty crops in Minnesota. University of Minnesota Jerry D. Cohen $150,000 New methods to induce rooting in the micropropagation of hybrid hazelnuts will be developed using a chemical biology approach to overcome barriers when working with difficult to root varieties. Indigenous Peoples Task Force Michael Neumann $150,000 The proposed initiative will advance non-seasonal consumption of nutritionally enriched sprouts and microgreens as specialty crops to counter health disparities and co-morbidities in the Native American communities worsened by COVID-19 pandemic. University of Minnesota Neil O Anderson $150,000 The project goal is to test our perennial flax (Linum) selections for cut flower production and postharvest storage conditions that enhance vase life. University of Minnesota Nancy Jo Ehlke $60,000 The integration of an insect (armyworm) monitoring and trapping program coupled with a perennial ryegrass seed production and endophyte survey to improve the profitability of turf grass seed production in northern Minnesota.

2021 USDA Stimulus Bill-Funded Specialty Crop Block Grant Awards

Grantee Organization Name Principle Investigator/ Project Coordinator Federal Award Amount Project Summary Minnesota Department of Agriculture Valerie Gamble $100,000 This project will help produce growers understand the FSMA Produce Safety Rule by offering multi-lingual continuing education related to the rule, and evaluation of those services for continuous improvement. University of Minnesota Cindy Tong $145,346 We will investigate the extent of swede midge spread in Minnesota; find sustainable, non-pesticidal methods to prevent swede midge damage to broccoli crops; and prepare commercial growers to respond to this emerging pest. University of Minnesota Jane Jewett $117,194 Comprehensive wholesale readiness training will prepare produce farmers who have been direct marketing to consumers to make the leap to wholesale, diversifying their marketing mix and increasing produce availability in local food systems. The Good Acre Anna Richardson $146,258 This project will connect BIPOC growers in Minnesota with markets where they have historically been excluded, expanding the diversity of producers represented in these markets and increasing consumer access to high-quality, locally grown produce. Hmong American Farmers Association Dao Yang, Farm Manager $36,172 This project focuses on developing a bilingual, bicultural post-harvest training program to build the capacity of small-scale, immigrant Hmong and BIPOC farmers to implement best practices, extend produce shelf life, and expand market opportunities. University of Minnesota Alan G. Smith $76,288 Amur maple is very popular with nurseries and consumers, but it is a non-native invasive plant causing environmental damage, this proposal will select and test seedless Amur maple trees for development of alternative non-invasive cultivars. The Food Group Laura Mirafuentes $149,485 Through its Big River Farms training program and organic incubator farm, this project will educate beginning, socially disadvantaged farmers in organic vegetable production, with new curriculum and demonstration plots focused on perennial crops. Kilimo Minnesota Moses Momanyi $72,213 This project focuses on training small-scale, immigrant African farmers on farm management and vegetable production skills, which increases regional availability of produce and improves farmers’ economic livelihood. University of Minnesota Linda Kinkel $149,123.32 Optimizing potato soil microbiomes using soil management practices to better understand the relationship between microbial diversity, function, and biomass as well as soil carbon diversity and potato soil health and productivity. Minnesota Department of Agriculture AMDD Minnesota Grown Staff $60,000 This project increases sales of Minnesota specialty crops through statewide marketing, including search engine advertising, promoted social media posts and social media advertising. University of Minnesota Julie Grossman $125,764.50 This project will improve specialty crop producers’ capacity to optimize cover crop productivity as part of their vegetable rotations in cold climates by selecting high nitrogen-fixing soil bacteria for use with the cover crop legume hairy vetch. North Dakota State University Andrew Robinson $114,739 The University of Minnesota and North Dakota State University potato agronomy program will determine how narrow row spacing can improve sustainability of fresh red- and yellow-skinned potato production in Minnesota. University of Minnesota Daniel Handeen $137,885 Project personnel, in partnership with three deep winter greenhouse operators, will develop, prototype, and test thermal curtain materials and deployment mechanisms intended to reduce nighttime heat loss from deep winter greenhouses. Midwest Elderberry Cooperative Christopher J Patton $90,000 This project will increase the production acreage of Minnesota elderberry growers to provide Minnesota food and beverage companies with a dependable supply of native, high quality elderberry ingredients. University of Minnesota Laura Shannon $122,213 We will innovate artificial intelligence methods for predicting potato Nitrogen status using drones and identify high yielding potatoes, with improved quality traits, and reduced nitrogen requirements for potential cultivar release from the University of Minnesota breeding program.

Media Contact

Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications 651-201-6629 larry.schumacher@state.mn.us

