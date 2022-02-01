Regular Physical Activity Improves Health Outcomes for Adult Survivors of Childhood Cancers
It is estimated that nearly 8 percent of the more than 500,000 childhood cancer survivors in the U.S. show signs of “old age” at much earlier agesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is estimated that nearly 8 percent of the more than 500,000 childhood cancer survivors in the U.S. show signs of “old age” at much earlier ages than their counterparts who did not have cancer. However, a new paper titled Physical activity and fitness in childhood cancer survivors: A scoping review published in the December issue of Aging AND Cancer, shows that childhood cancer survivors who participate in regular physical activity have improved markers of cardiovascular health, decreased risk of overt cardiovascular disease, increased neurocognition, and an overall decreased risk of all-cause mortality compared to childhood cancer survivors who are not physically active.
“While advancements in treating cancer have greatly improved, most therapeutics can have negative impacts on the human body,” said Dr. Samuel Waxman, CEO and Founder of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation. “This study is important for two reasons. First, it demonstrates that maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle can help combat the long-term consequences from some cancer treatments, and secondly, that we must prioritize research to develop new medications that are both effective and also less toxic.”
Aging AND Cancer is a relatively new open access journal from Wiley Publishing produced in affiliation with the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation. The most recent issue includes three additional papers:
• FOXO3 regulates a common genomic program in aging and glioblastoma stem cells, E. Webb, et al
• Long-term analysis of irradiated skin after breast-conserving surgery in breast cancer patients using noninvasive imaging, Osanai, et al
• An outlook on the lymph nodes dissection during the pancreatectomy for pancreatic cancer, Weishen Wang and Baiyong Shen
About the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF):
The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe. For more information, visit www.waxmancancer.org.
About Aging AND Cancer:
Aging AND Cancer is a relatively new open access journal from Wiley focused on understanding how the process of aging is a central component of cancer evolution and progression. The journal covers basic, translational, and clinical findings that are of broad interest, investigating the mechanisms via which age-associated deterioration of the individual, from macromolecules to tissues and organs, promote the onset, progression and relapse of cancer, and impact treatment options and outcomes. This journal provides a forum for new results and ideas that improve our understanding for how old age influences many different facets of cancer, from incidence to its development and pathology to treatment outcomes to psycho-social aspects of living with cancer. The journal is published in affiliation with the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation.
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn