Regular Physical Activity Improves Health Outcomes for Adult Survivors of Childhood Cancers

Regular Physical Activity Improves Health Outcomes for Adult Survivors of Childhood Cancers ©SWCRF

Cancer Research ©SWCRF

It is estimated that nearly 8 percent of the more than 500,000 childhood cancer survivors in the U.S. show signs of “old age” at much earlier ages

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is estimated that nearly 8 percent of the more than 500,000 childhood cancer survivors in the U.S. show signs of “old age” at much earlier ages than their counterparts who did not have cancer. However, a new paper titled Physical activity and fitness in childhood cancer survivors: A scoping review published in the December issue of Aging AND Cancer, shows that childhood cancer survivors who participate in regular physical activity have improved markers of cardiovascular health, decreased risk of overt cardiovascular disease, increased neurocognition, and an overall decreased risk of all-cause mortality compared to childhood cancer survivors who are not physically active.

“While advancements in treating cancer have greatly improved, most therapeutics can have negative impacts on the human body,” said Dr. Samuel Waxman, CEO and Founder of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation. “This study is important for two reasons. First, it demonstrates that maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle can help combat the long-term consequences from some cancer treatments, and secondly, that we must prioritize research to develop new medications that are both effective and also less toxic.”

Aging AND Cancer is a relatively new open access journal from Wiley Publishing produced in affiliation with the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation. The most recent issue includes three additional papers:
• FOXO3 regulates a common genomic program in aging and glioblastoma stem cells, E. Webb, et al
• Long-term analysis of irradiated skin after breast-conserving surgery in breast cancer patients using noninvasive imaging, Osanai, et al
• An outlook on the lymph nodes dissection during the pancreatectomy for pancreatic cancer, Weishen Wang and Baiyong Shen

About the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF):
The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe. For more information, visit www.waxmancancer.org.

About Aging AND Cancer:
Aging AND Cancer is a relatively new open access journal from Wiley focused on understanding how the process of aging is a central component of cancer evolution and progression. The journal covers basic, translational, and clinical findings that are of broad interest, investigating the mechanisms via which age-associated deterioration of the individual, from macromolecules to tissues and organs, promote the onset, progression and relapse of cancer, and impact treatment options and outcomes. This journal provides a forum for new results and ideas that improve our understanding for how old age influences many different facets of cancer, from incidence to its development and pathology to treatment outcomes to psycho-social aspects of living with cancer. The journal is published in affiliation with the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation.

Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Regular Physical Activity Improves Health Outcomes for Adult Survivors of Childhood Cancers

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
Company/Organization
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
31 Hudson Yards, 11th Floor
New York, New York, 10001
United States
+1 212-967-6900
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Regular Physical Activity Improves Health Outcomes for Adult Survivors of Childhood Cancers
3M Hit With $110 Million Earplug Verdict as Servicemembers Continue to Sue Over Defective Combat Earplugs
MvVO ART AD ART SHOW 2022 Call For Artists Extended To February 14, 2022
View All Stories From This Author