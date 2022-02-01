Submit Release
IDPH Recognizes National American Heart Month To Promote Heart Disease Awareness

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is recognizing February as American Heart Month. Heart disease can lead to heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and death. It is the leading cause of death in Iowa and nationwide.

High blood pressure, high blood cholesterol and smoking are three key risk factors for heart disease, which can all be controlled and managed. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about half the people in the United States, 47%, have at least one of these three risk factors.

Heart disease and stroke accounted for nearly one in four deaths in Iowa in 2020. Since lifestyle plays a significant  role in heart health, making small changes can make a huge impact on health.

The CDC recommends seven strategies to live a heart-healthy lifestyle and reduce your risk of heart disease:

  • Learn Your Health History
  • Eat a Healthy Diet
  • Move More, Sit Less
  • Quit Smoking
  • Take Medicines as Directed
  • Rethink Your Drink
  • Monitor Your Blood Pressure at Home

For more about the CDC Seven Strategies, visit www.cdc.gov/heartdisease.

IDPH is working to reduce Iowa's heart disease and stroke mortality and morbidity through awareness and programming for Iowans, including:

IDPH recommends talking with your healthcare provider about your risk for heart disease.

