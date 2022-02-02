Drug Manufacturers Continue to Raise Drug Prices Throughout January
Overall, 633 single-source brands take a price hikeFAYETTEVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After having over 600 single-source brand name drugs take price increases during the first three weeks of January, at an average increase of 5.05%, drug manufacturers continued this trend by increasing an additional 31 brands, having an average increase of 5.63%. These latest price increases range from a high of 7.40% for both Enbrel [Amgen] – used as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, and Otezla [Amgen] – used for the treatment of adult patients with psoriatic arthritis, to a low of 3.0% for Lumakras [Amgen] – used to treat a certain type of lung cancer, Serostim [Serono] – used for the treatment of HIV patients with certain conditions, and Saizen [Serono] – used to treat growth failure in both children and adults.
Additional brands taking price increases in the final week of January include Blincyto [Amgen] – used to treat a certain type of cancer, at 5.90%, Ovidrel [Serono] – used as part of a treatment program for certain fertility problems, at 6.50%, and Krystexxa [Horizon Therape] – used to treat gout, at 4.80%.
Overall, January has seen price increases for 633 single-source brand name drugs taking an average of 5.08%. These increases range from a high of 25.00% for Atgam [Pfizer], used to treat moderate to severe aplastic anemia, to a low of 0.75% for Adakveo [Novartis], used to treat sickle cell disease in patients 16+ years of age.
When grouping brands into their respective therapeutic class for January, analgesics had the highest percent increase at 9.54%, followed by sedatives & hypnotics and antihyperlipidemic agents at 7.27% and 7.20% respectively. Anesthetics had the lowest percent increase at 1.18% (See chart).
It is important to note that overall inflation for 2021 was 7.0% to provide context for the drug price increases.
