Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Stockton Firefighter 2.1.22

Published: Feb 01, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Stockton Fire Captain Vidal “Max” Fortuna:

“Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt condolences to Captain Fortuna’s family, friends and colleagues as we mourn this tragic loss. His decades of service to the Stockton community will not be forgotten and serve as an enduring reminder of the gratitude we owe the brave men and women of our state’s fire services who always respond to the call, selflessly serving their communities in a moment of need.”

Captain Fortuna, 47, was fatally shot while responding to a fire in Stockton on Monday. He was a 21-year veteran of the Stockton Fire Department and is survived by his wife and two adult children.

In honor of Captain Fortuna, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

###