Public Comment Sought for 2023 Maryland State Forest Work Plans

February 1, 2022

Forest Service Seeks Input on Proposals Through March 4

Maryland DNR photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on the proposed fiscal year 2023 annual work plans for the following state forests: Chesapeake/Pocomoke, Green Ridge, Potomac-Garrett, and Savage River. The comment period concludes March 4, 2022.

Annual work plans help the department identify priorities within the scope of the forests’ long-range management. They address composition, establishment, growth, health, and quality along with construction and maintenance projects.

“Our citizens, economy, and environment all reap the positive benefits of healthy and sustainable forests,” said Maryland Forest Service Acting Director Anne Hairston-Strang. “We are dependent on the public’s input to help us develop the most comprehensive and effective management practices for these forested lands and tracts.”

The public comment period is the final part of a three-step process. The first step includes an internal review by natural resource professionals with expertise in wildlife and fishery habitats, recreation, forest management, water quality, and ecologically significant species. The second includes a review by a local citizens advisory committee. Following the conclusion of the public comment period, each forest manager will review, revise and finalize their specific plan.

Comments can be provided online at the DNR website and also be emailed to stateforests.dnr@maryland.gov.