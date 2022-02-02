IPwe Announces Advanced Track and Trace as an Initial Founder in IPwe’s Digital Link Smart Pool

The Digital Link Smart Pool gives SMEs and enterprises access to critical digital link technologies to promote innovation and adoption

Through MOBILEAD’s and ATT’s leadership as the initial Founders, the IPwe Digital Link Smart Pool and IPwe technology terms, that were unheard of in prior patent pools, are now available.” — Erich Spangenberg, Chief Executive Officer at IPwe

PARIS, FRANCE, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Track and Trace (ATT) joins MOBILEAD as an initial Founder of IPwe’s Digital Link Smart Pool by contributing 35 granted patents. With over 5 million barcodes scanned daily, access to the combined assets of MOBILEAD and ATT is a paradigm shift for any enterprise that utilizes barcode technology. Digital link and GS1 standard technologies, that are used across 25 different industries, simplify product packaging through a single, globally-recognized code that is compatible for use among consumers, point-of-sale, and the supply chain as a whole.

“IPwe has worked extensively to unlock intellectual property hindrances that affect supply chain inefficiencies and security,” said Erich Spangenberg, Chief Executive Officer at IPwe. “In the very near future, we will announce additional Founders that will contribute additional technology to promote digital link innovation and adoption and announce a significant number of companies joining as Members to secure this advantage. With MOBILEAD and ATT’s contributions to the Digital Link Smart Pool, the Smart Pool is off to an excellent start and will only improve with time. Through MOBILEAD’s and ATT’s leadership as the initial Founders, the IPwe Digital Link Smart Pool and IPwe technology terms, that were unheard of in prior patent pools, are now available, including permitting SMEs with annual revenue under $1 million to join the Digital Link Smart Pool at no annual cost”.

Smart Pools provide both patent holders (Founders) and implementers (Members) with the tools they need to make the most of their portfolios. By facilitating the right Founders for the pool with important innovations to offer the world and leveraging the IPwe Platform to offer standardized licensing terms at the lowest rates available, IPwe ensures that the Members get added benefits that help improve their innovation and protect them from abusive litigation practices.

“The contributions from MOBILEAD and ATT represent the opportunity for innovation by claiming the most basic aspects of the digital link technology regarding encoding as well as code and tag verification, while also protecting other relevant inventions such as disclosing code and tag security features. Through the Digital Link Smart Pool, Members can easily secure key protections for the implementation of this innovative technology now as well as for its ensuing developments”, says Raul Diaz Morales, Vice President of Smart Services at IPwe.

“We are elated to become a Founder of IPwe’s Digital Link Smart Pool. This new venture, using our most relevant patents, together with MOBILEAD, will facilitate access to the brand ecosystem, enabling SMEs and enterprises to secure QR Code reading with the most efficient digital technology from ATT,” says Jérôme Pichot, President of Advanced Track and Trace.

“Widespread adoption of a standard is only possible with the involvement and commitment of standards bodies, industry partners, manufacturers and intellectual property rights holders. Based on several relevant patents, the Digital Link Smart Pool offers a unique framework in the field of interactive packaging – not only granting the freedom to operate but also offering defensive benefits to protect brand owners.”, explains Laurent Tonnelier, MOBILEAD’s President.

To request more information on the Digital Link Smart Pool, please visit www.ipwe.com.

About Advanced Track and Trace

ATT provides Digital Security Features with serialization and anti-copy solutions. ATT holds more than 55 patents families and operates on high value added markets to fight against counterfeiting, grey markets and illicit trade; ATT unique Digital codes are breakthrough technology to protect, Banknotes, Identity documents and Brand protection for manufactured good. For more information please visit advancedtrackandtrace.com.

About MOBILEAD

MOBILEAD first became a Founder of IPwe’s Digital Link Smart Pool on October 20th, 2021. MOBILEAD is involved in several standards-body, including the GS1 Digital Link initiative. Since its foundation, MOBILEAD has pursued a steadfast vision to enable industrial scale production, management, and tracking of unique identifiers on billions of manufactured objects and consumer goods. MOBILEAD holds several patents, in Europe, China and the US, in the field of Automatic Identification, Security, and Blockchain.

About IPwe

IPwe is the world’s first global innovation platform leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. Through the IPwe Platform, large enterprises, SMEs, owners, those looking to enhance their innovation profiles and those with a legal, technical or financial focus benefit from IPwe’s mission to empower innovation in emerging technologies. IPwe is committed to improving ROI whether measured by dollar returns, jobs created, ventures launched, or problems solved by increasing transparency, lowering costs and enhancing returns for the entire innovation ecosystem.