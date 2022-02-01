Introducing SchoolParency: The 2-Way Communication System Designed to Create Positive School Culture

SchoolParency effectively bridges the communication gap that exists in school systems today, making a difference in parents' and students' lives.

SchoolParency is pleased to announce the launch of its new platform that provides instant two-way communication for administrators, teachers, parents, and students, whether the learning is remote or in-person. Easy to navigate, the platform ensures passive notifications, allowing personalized communication with a preferred language option on the web or mobile.According to co-founder Dr. Peter Ostrander, SchoolParency strives for positive school culture. School culture can be described as the fundamental forces and attitudes within the school, which are centered on the staff and students' norms, practices, and beliefs."Positive school culture is what happens when educators are committed to the work of being effective leaders and taking accountability for their student's success," says Dr. Ostrander. "When the school has a healthy atmosphere, staff and students are more motivated and are more likely to want to learn. Our software helps create this culture by fostering an environment that is nurturing and collaborative."SchoolParency addresses a range of problems often encountered in schools today. Statistics show that 40% of phone calls to parents go unanswered, and only 33% of voicemails left by teachers are listened to and followed up. With texting as the preferred method of communication for most Americans nowadays, the use of the app ensures that 99% of text messages to parents are opened, with the average response time from parents being just three minutes.By tapping into this preferred method of communication, SchoolParency has been shown to affect phenomenal changes in students, including improved academic performance along with a reduction in bullying. Teachers appreciate the opportunity to reduce the load of administrative tasks throughout their day through one platform.SchoolParency successfully helps overcome transparency barriers through a two-way communication platform that allows everyone to engage in ongoing conversations and ensures all parties access the same information and data.For more information about this user-friendly, cost-effective, and convenient app, visit the website at https://schoolparency.com/ About SchoolParencyOn a mission to create a positive school culture, SchoolParency was developed as a user-friendly app that promotes parent, teacher, and student collaboration. The platform has features and capabilities designed to engage students, parents, administrators, and teachers. It captures actionable data, builds positive school cultures, and fosters ongoing and open communication, promoting engagement and success for students across the K-12 landscape.