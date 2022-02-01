Submit Release
Dunleavy Administration Appoints Alaskans to Boards and Commissions

January 31, 2022 (Juneau) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced today he is appointing and reappointing 17 Alaskans to various State of Alaska boards and commissions.

Alaska Labor Relations Agency

Paula Harrison – Anchorage (reappointed)

Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025

 

Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board

Keith Hillard – Juneau

Term: 1/24/2022 – 7/1/2027

 

Alaska Public Offices Commission

Lanette Blodgett – Anchorage

Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2027

 

Alaska State Board of Public Accountancy

Elizabeth Stuart – Anchorage

Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026

 

Alaska Workers’ Compensation Board

Matthew Barth – Anchorage

Term: 1/24/2022 – 3/1/2023

 

Board of Chiropractic Examiners

Walter Campbell – Palmer

Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026

 

Board of Examiners in Optometry

Kathleen Rice – Kenai

Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026

 

Board of Marine Pilots

Les Cronk – Ketchikan (reappointed)

Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026

 

Board of Pharmacy

Ramsey Bell – Eagle River

Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026

 

Board of Professional Counselors

Christine Alvarez – Eagle River

Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026

 

Criminal Justice Information Advisory Board

Richard Simmons – Bethel

Term: 1/24/2022 – 3/1/2023

 

Marijuana Control Board

Bruce Schulte – Anchorage (reappointed)

Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025

 

Personnel Board

Keith Hamilton – Soldotna (reappointed)

Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2028

 

State Board of Registration for Architects, Engineers, and Land Surveyors

Brent Cole – Anchorage

Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026

 

State Commission for Human Rights

Zackary Gottshall – Anchorage

Term: 1/31/2022 – 3/1/2026

 

Statewide Suicide Prevention Council

Kevin Chen – Anchorage

Term: 1/24/2022 – 12/1/2023

 

Workers’ Compensation Appeals Commission

Stephen Hagedorn – Anchorage (reappointed)

Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2027

Alaskans interested in applying for a seat on one of Alaska’s boards and commissions can apply here.

 

