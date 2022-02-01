8K Technology Market is Projected to Increase from US$ 13 Bn in 2021 to US$ 550 Bn by 2031

8k Technology Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 8K Technology Market 2022-2031

The global 8K technology market reached a valuation of close to US$ 9.2 Bn in 2020, and is anticipated to surge a high CAGR of 45.5% over the next ten years.

8K technology offers ultra-high-definition image of 33 million pixels, which is 16 times more detailed than 2K (Full HD) images. The healthcare industry will be one of the beneficiaries of this advanced technology. 8K surgical microscopes offer up to 300 times magnification with exchangeable lenses used for super-microsurgeries. 8K-resolution display technology is being advanced for medical applications, with typical cases being used in endoscopic surgery by the National Cancer Centre Hospital and in remote medical diagnosis developed by NTT Data, a global IT innovator.

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Dell Technologies, Red Digital Cinema, Viewsonic, Panasonic, Ikami Electronics, Digital Projection, TP Vision, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Sony Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Canon Inc. , Innolux Corp., BOE Technology, AU Optronic, JVC Kenwood.and more.

8K-resolution display technology has been used in endoscopy, medical monitoring, remote medical diagnosis, and educational display of surgical operations. The technology is used majorly to develop endoscopic systems. Also, 8K-resolution images can be combined with AI (artificial intelligence) analysis for further application to medical care. Furthermore, 8K ultra-high definition image technology has lucrative opportunities when used for remote surgery combined with 5G mobile networks.

In January 2022, Viewsonic launched its latest slate of monitors and projectors for gaming, home entertainment, professional content creators, and hybrid work/play environments. It comprises products such as the 8K ColorPro Monitor, Single-Cable Monitor for Next-Gen Gaming, a 32-inch 4K, and Enhanced 4K and Portable Projectors.

In April 2022, Nuance Communications Inc. announced a partnership with 8K Association. This partnership will help the company distinguish 8K-enabled televisions and other devices. It offers features such as peak brightness greater than 600 nits, display resolution reaching 7680 x 4320, image transmission of HDMI2.1, and High Efficiency Video Codec (HVEC).

In January 2019, Panasonic announced a partnership with 8K Association. Through this partnership, the company promotes 8K TVs and 8K content to consumers, and helps educate consumers and professionals about the 8K ecosystem and secure 8K content.

Demand for 8K technology products is estimated to surge. However, the televisions segment is estimated to continue to hold a significant market share through 2031.

The media, advertising, and entertainment segment is expected to emerge as a high-growth end use. However, consumer electronics accounted for a major market share in 2022 in terms of value.

The East Asia region accounts for a major market share on the back of beginning of 5G in the region that is likely to propel growth of the 8K TV market.

“Rapid technology advancements, financial assistance by governments, and expansion of production capabilities for 8K UHD display panels are bolstering market growth,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

