Drive Rite Academy Announces Grand Opening of Staten Island Office

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drive Rite Academy is pleased to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated new office on Staten Island.Drive Rite Academy is a popular state licensed driving school located in New York, boasting multiple locations in Brooklyn. The company offers an innovative approach to driving that focuses on a wide range of knowledge and skills that fully prepare students for independent driving. Drive Rite Academy is widely known for its up-to-date proven methods and focus on relevant issues and risk factors that drivers face today.In the company’s most recent news, Drive Rite Academy has opened yet another location in New York, this time on Staten Island. The office is located at 1567 Richmond Road and is open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to ensure students have equitable access to its services during weekends.“Many of our clients are young adults who are busy with school, extra-curricular activities, and part-time jobs during the week,” says a spokesperson for the company. “This is why we made the decision to close on Wednesdays and, instead, open our Staten Island driving school on Saturdays to make sure all students can access our services. We welcome anyone who is looking for convenient scheduling options, online resources, and advanced in-car training.”What truly sets Drive Rite Academy apart from its competitors, however, is its remarkable range of program offerings to suit the needs of all students, including:• Beginner driving lessons• Teen driving lessons• Road test services• Foreign driver’s license• Refresher lessons• License holders – highway driving• Virtual reality driving• Spanish driving lessons• Car for Road test• And much more!For more information about Drive Rite Academy, please visit https://driveriteny.com/ About Drive Rite AcademyDrive Rite Academy is a respected driving school with locations across New York, including Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island. The company’s mission is to influence as many people as possible to become the best drivers they can possibly be, with a vision to ensure the safety of everyday drivers.