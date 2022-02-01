Andrew Glynn of VA Wins Vermont’s Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery

Andrew Glynn of Falls Church, Virginia is the lucky winner of the 2021 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery.

“I had a great experience hunting in Vermont years ago, but it’s a long trip from my home in Virginia,” said Mr. Glynn. “This now gives me a reason to make an annual trip and spend more time in Vermont. This is such a great opportunity, and I’m very grateful.”

Mr. Glynn will be entitled to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. He was drawn as the winner from among 20,382 lottery tickets purchased in 2021. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department holds the drawing annually.

“The Lifetime License Lottery gives anyone, resident or nonresident, an opportunity to win a Vermont hunting and fishing license that is valid for the recipient’s lifetime,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick. “Even if you don’t win the license, by applying, you know you have contributed to fish and wildlife conservation in Vermont.”

This year’s sales of the $2.00 tickets brought net sales of $40,586.50 to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. These state dollars can be leveraged with federal funds to produce more than $162,000 to support the department’s mission to conserve fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats.

“These funds help us to manage the state’s sportfish and game animals, protect threatened and endangered species and conserve important habitat for wildlife,” said Herrick.

A person can enter Vermont’s License of a Lifetime Lottery by adding the $2.00 entry fee when they buy their license on the Fish and Wildlife Department website at vtfishandwildlife.com. They can also enter by applying at statewide wherever Vermont hunting, fishing and trapping licenses are sold, or with a printable application available on the department website. There is no limit on the number of times a person may enter during the year.