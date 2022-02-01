MassDEP Fines Environmental Response Services of Middleboro for Asbestos Violations During Work in a Quincy Library Building 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed Environmental Response Services, Inc. of Middleboro with a $46,065 penalty for violations of asbestos regulations that occurred as part of the work it conducted at the Thomas Crane Public Library, located at 381 Hancock St. in Quincy.

In December of 2019, MassDEP conducted an inspection in the library building after the repair of a water leak resulted in asbestos-containing ceiling materials being disturbed. The building was closed to all staff and visitors, and all books were cleaned and the taken offsite while Environmental Response Services addressed the asbestos ceiling and floor tile materials remaining in the building. MassDEP’s inspection found that the company utilized faulty work-area ventilation systems and filters and failed to adequately wet-down the dry asbestos-containing materials, properly place them in leak-tight containers and properly label each container, as required by state regulations.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the company will pay $20,400 of the penalty with the balance suspended for one year provided it has no further violations, and the company must ensure that it performs all asbestos abatements in compliance with state regulations.

“As a licensed asbestos contractor, Environmental Response Services should be familiar with the abatement regulations and should know that it must follow each and every requirement when it is performing an asbestos abatement project,” said Eric Worrall, Director of MassDEP’s Northeast Regional Office in Wilmington. “Asbestos is a known carcinogen and following the required work practices is imperative to protect workers, tenants, and the public. As this settlement demonstrates, failure to follow the asbestos regulations will result in significant penalties.”

Property owners or contractors with questions about asbestos-containing materials, notification requirements, proper removal, handling, packaging, storage and disposal procedures, or the asbestos regulations are encouraged to contact the appropriate MassDEP Regional Office for assistance.

