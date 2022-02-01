Dual Clutch Transmission Market Size Worth US$ 20,372.75 Million By 2028 | CAGR 7.1%: The Insight Partners

The Insight Partner newly added the Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market Report that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the Market.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on “Dual Clutch Transmission Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicle), Propulsion (ICE and Hybrid), Vehicle Segment (AB, C, D, E and Above, and SUV), and Forward Gears (6, 7, and 8 and Above)” the market is projected to reach US$ 20,372.75 million by 2028 from US$ 12,576.10 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021–2028.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Magna International Inc., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, BorgWarner Inc., Daimler AG, Volkswagen Group, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, OC Oerlikon Management AG, Ricardo plc, Renault Group, Hyundai Transys

A transmission system is considered one of the essential parts of any automobile, which is developing from manual to automated mechanism for boosting the fuel economy and power requirements of the vehicles. The significant advantages of Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) include less power loss, faster transmission, and greater fuel economy than other transmission types available in the market. The former technology is limited to be used in sports cars, race cars, and subsequently in passenger vehicles. The technology is subjected to robust research by established automakers to develop DCT systems such as DSG in Volkswagen and PDK from Porsche. The increasing interest of consumers toward vehicle specifications and on-road performance is pushing the manufacturers to keep their vehicles interesting. Owing to the constant growth in consumer demand, coupled with a reduction in the cost of technology, the industry is witnessing an increasing penetration from sports cars to passenger vehicles. Furthermore, governments across different regions are increasingly focusing on integrating fuel-efficient technologies into their vehicles so that they can meet tight climate deadlines and obligations. The presence of major manufacturers also contributes to the increasing product demand.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Dual Clutch Transmission Market

The emergence and rapid spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have paralyzed numerous developed and developing countries. The continuous surge in the number of infected patients is threatening several industries across the globe. The outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Since the majority of the countries are exercising lockdowns, the demand for Dual Clutch Transmission is decreasing at a prominent rate. This is because the key Dual Clutch Transmission purchasing countries have been restricting their investment in these components and are utilizing a fair percentage of their budget to combat COVID-19. The temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities is also showcasing a negative trend in the Dual Clutch Transmission market. The continuity of the COVID-19 spread would be severely dangerous for Dual Clutch Transmission market players.

Dual Clutch Transmission Market Insights

Increasing Concerns About Fuel Economy and CO2 Emission

A DCT combines the convenience of an automatic transmission with the fuel efficiency of a manual transmission. The 21st century has observed refinement in vehicle design in terms of problems relating to aerodynamics. It is worth remarking that reduction of one count of drag, i.e., ΔCD = 0.1, explicates into an improvement of the mileage of 2.60 km/liter. As per the US Department of Transportation (DoT) figures, the US has approximately 276,100,000 vehicles running on the roads as recorded during 2018. Furthermore, few hundreds are added every day. It is also worth noting from the Department of Energy (DoE) statistics that 16% of the energy produced in the US is consumed in overcoming the drag of road vehicles. The global scenario is not much different. Therefore, there is enormous scope for improving the aerodynamics of cars to conserve depleting oil reserves. Dual Clutch Transmissions (DCTs) refer to the double friction clutches; they are designed and operated fully automated in vehicles.

