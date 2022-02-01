Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Manufacturer to Invest More than $70 Million in Kinston Expansion

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. [NYSE: WST], a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, will create approximately 70 jobs in Lenoir County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $70 million over the next few years to expand its manufacturing operation in Kinston.

“This expansion is a welcome example of the advantages that North Carolina offers companies of all kinds,” said Governor Cooper. “With a convenient location, premier quality of life and a world-class workforce, rural communities across the state are proving to be viable places for global companies to do business.”

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and with over 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West Pharmaceutical Services (West) is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. Annually, the nearly 100-year-old company manufactures over 40 billion high-quality components and devices that help ensure the safe and effective containment of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. West’s Kinston facility expansion will include increased production capacity, warehouse, and distribution space.

“We are pleased to continue our growth in Kinston, which will help support our mission of improving patient lives around the globe. I’m proud of our team members and the work they do every day,” said Mike Fischer, Site Director at West’s Kinston facility. “We look forward to being able to support our local community with more job opportunities as a result of this expansion and are excited to contribute to a continued bright future in Kinston.”

“When West could have expanded anywhere in the world, they still chose Lenoir County,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “With the largest manufacturing workforce in the southeastern United States, North Carolina has a firm commitment to developing and delivering a diverse pool of talent through a robust workforce training system.”

Although wages will vary for each position, the average annual salary for the new positions will exceed Lenoir County’s overall average annual wage. The new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $3.4 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $300,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with West’s expansion in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This incredible expansion will provide additional opportunities for our community,” said N.C. Senator Jim Perry. “We applaud the many economic development professionals and local officials that helped this project come to fruition.”

“We appreciate West’s increased investment in Lenoir County,” said N.C. Representative Chris Humphrey. “The company’s continued investment in our community affirms our ability to fulfill the needs of growing companies.”

In addition to the N.C. Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Lenoir Community College, North Carolina Biotechnology Center, North Carolina Global TransPark Economic Development Region, Lenoir County, City of Kinston, and North Carolina’s Southeast.