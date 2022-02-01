Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,881 in the last 365 days.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Manufacturer to Invest More than $70 Million in Kinston Expansion

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. [NYSE: WST], a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, will create approximately 70 jobs in Lenoir County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $70 million over the next few years to expand its manufacturing operation in Kinston.

“This expansion is a welcome example of the advantages that North Carolina offers companies of all kinds,” said Governor Cooper. “With a convenient location, premier quality of life and a world-class workforce, rural communities across the state are proving to be viable places for global companies to do business.”

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and with over 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West Pharmaceutical Services (West) is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. Annually, the nearly 100-year-old company manufactures over 40 billion high-quality components and devices that help ensure the safe and effective containment of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. West’s Kinston facility expansion will include increased production capacity, warehouse, and distribution space.

“We are pleased to continue our growth in Kinston, which will help support our mission of improving patient lives around the globe. I’m proud of our team members and the work they do every day,” said Mike Fischer, Site Director at West’s Kinston facility. “We look forward to being able to support our local community with more job opportunities as a result of this expansion and are excited to contribute to a continued bright future in Kinston.”

“When West could have expanded anywhere in the world, they still chose Lenoir County,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “With the largest manufacturing workforce in the southeastern United States, North Carolina has a firm commitment to developing and delivering a diverse pool of talent through a robust workforce training system.”

Although wages will vary for each position, the average annual salary for the new positions will exceed Lenoir County’s overall average annual wage. The new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $3.4 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $300,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with West’s expansion in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This incredible expansion will provide additional opportunities for our community,” said N.C. Senator Jim Perry. “We applaud the many economic development professionals and local officials that helped this project come to fruition.”

“We appreciate West’s increased investment in Lenoir County,” said N.C. Representative Chris Humphrey. “The company’s continued investment in our community affirms our ability to fulfill the needs of growing companies.”

In addition to the N.C. Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Lenoir Community College, North Carolina Biotechnology Center, North Carolina Global TransPark Economic Development Region, Lenoir County, City of Kinston, and North Carolina’s Southeast.

You just read:

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Manufacturer to Invest More than $70 Million in Kinston Expansion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.