Clinic Masters: The Greatest Knee Pain Event
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling chiropractors all across the country – Clinic Masters opens registration for “The Greatest Knee Pain Event Ever,” to be held on January 28-29, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. If interested in growing the business and finding the path to success in niche practices, register online now at the Clinic Masters site.
When attending a Clinic Masters coaching event, practitioners will learn how to transform their practice from “just okay” to life-changing. One weekend with us and Dr. Rob Scranton and Dr. Matt Christenson will teach practitioners the same steps we used to turn our clinics into million-dollar practices. We do not hold these teaching sessions to stroke our egos – we want to see Chiropractors succeed the same way we have.
During the beginning of COVID, Dr. Scranton collected over $100,000 in March and April, while Dr. Matt collected over $150,000 last month. That is the power of specializing in niches, particularly knee pain and neuropathy. Skip the tediousness of attending numerous events, watching hundreds of videos, and reading thousands of books just to get started in the knee pain niche – by attending The Greatest Knee Pain Event Ever, Chiropractors get to pick our brains for everything we have done to make our niche practices successful, and be ready to apply them on Monday morning to get the same results. That is our commitment.
As one of our clients put it: “It’s not an expense. What you’ll make back Monday morning will exceed what the event cost. It’s an investment in yourself and your practice.”
As one of our partners put it: “I can tell you, these guys are the real deal. How do I know? Because they've now had 4 of these trainings, and I've been to every one of them! Each one is bigger and better than the one before and if you don't get trained on this, then the guy down the street from you will.” — Dr. Randy Rinkleib, CEO/Owner of LZR UltraBright.
Make the best decision for the patients and the business and sign up now for Clinic Masters’ “The Greatest Knee Pain Event Ever,” on January 28-29, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Learn more and register on the Clinic Masters website.
About Clinic Masters
Clinic Masters was founded with the mission to transform our clients professional and personal lives by helping them create more time, money and freedom using their God-given gifts and talents. Our seminars provide the tools to help chiropractors experience professional and personal freedom – honest and proven systems, protocols, and procedures. Our teachings and concepts are repeatable, proven, and cash-based, specifically designed for our clients’ immediate success. We do all this to achieve our vision to teach, inspire, and empower 1,000 chiropractors to collect over $1,000,000 a year within the next three years. At Clinic Masters, we want A to Z success for every D.C.
Dr. Robert Scranton
