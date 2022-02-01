Clinic Masters Set to Hold The Greatest Neuropathy Event Ever
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 1-2, 2022, Clinic Masters will hold the event entitled “The Greatest Neuropathy Event Ever.” It will be the second event of the year they’ll host following the Knee Pain event held last January 28-29, 2022. Neuropathy experts Dr. Rob Scranton and Dr. Matt Christenson will be heading the affair. The expectation is that doctors and patients will be in attendance to learn from the two.
According to Dr. Christenson, the two came up with the idea of holding events after finding success in their practices. Both had good businesses, but were struggling to grow beyond that. After attending events, they discovered that they would be better off developing specializations. It led to Dr. Scranton focusing his efforts on neuropathy and would become a profitable niche for him.
Their niches were so successful that they continued to collect profits even with the Covid pandemic. The weekend will have lessons to teach other doctors in building niche practices. The two believe that it is a path that can lead doctors to break their financial ceiling. The event will be an A-Z of everything they know.
Clinic Masters guarantees that the weekend event will be full of knowledge and practicality. There will be no dealing with theory, only lessons that practitioners can apply the next workday. People who’ve attended previous events have attested to the doctors’ skills. One patient remarked how she gained mobility back even after only one session.
About the Hosts
Dr. Robert Scranton began his practice in the 2000s, believing that a cash system was optimal. He pushed through with his idea, which allowed him to focus on his work. Dr. Scranton discovered a passion for teaching, leading to events for chiropractic doctors. He cashed out his first business in 2012 and enjoyed the fruits of his labor.
He returned to practice in 2014 and successfully ran another business. He’s spoken around the country and believes in creating a business that doctors could sell when they want to. He is the president of the Fibromyalgia Centers of America and is an adjunct professor of Palmer College.
Dr. Matthew Christenson graduated as a Doctor in Chiropractic in 2010 with Magna Cum Laude honors. He was one of the founders of the largest cash-based practices in West Texas and held it for six years before leaving to return home in 2016. He’s accrued many awards during his career, including being one of the up-and-coming entrepreneurs of his time.
He began the knee injury niche following troubles with an ACL tear. From there, he has been able to build a successful chiropractic business that focuses on knee injuries and cash collections. He and Dr. Scranton have helped many other chiropractors with their businesses.
Dr. Robert Scranton
According to Dr. Christenson, the two came up with the idea of holding events after finding success in their practices. Both had good businesses, but were struggling to grow beyond that. After attending events, they discovered that they would be better off developing specializations. It led to Dr. Scranton focusing his efforts on neuropathy and would become a profitable niche for him.
Their niches were so successful that they continued to collect profits even with the Covid pandemic. The weekend will have lessons to teach other doctors in building niche practices. The two believe that it is a path that can lead doctors to break their financial ceiling. The event will be an A-Z of everything they know.
Clinic Masters guarantees that the weekend event will be full of knowledge and practicality. There will be no dealing with theory, only lessons that practitioners can apply the next workday. People who’ve attended previous events have attested to the doctors’ skills. One patient remarked how she gained mobility back even after only one session.
About the Hosts
Dr. Robert Scranton began his practice in the 2000s, believing that a cash system was optimal. He pushed through with his idea, which allowed him to focus on his work. Dr. Scranton discovered a passion for teaching, leading to events for chiropractic doctors. He cashed out his first business in 2012 and enjoyed the fruits of his labor.
He returned to practice in 2014 and successfully ran another business. He’s spoken around the country and believes in creating a business that doctors could sell when they want to. He is the president of the Fibromyalgia Centers of America and is an adjunct professor of Palmer College.
Dr. Matthew Christenson graduated as a Doctor in Chiropractic in 2010 with Magna Cum Laude honors. He was one of the founders of the largest cash-based practices in West Texas and held it for six years before leaving to return home in 2016. He’s accrued many awards during his career, including being one of the up-and-coming entrepreneurs of his time.
He began the knee injury niche following troubles with an ACL tear. From there, he has been able to build a successful chiropractic business that focuses on knee injuries and cash collections. He and Dr. Scranton have helped many other chiropractors with their businesses.
Dr. Robert Scranton
Clinic Masters
+1 801-949-0962
email us here