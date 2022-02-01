Calizade Beauty Now Accepting Payment Via Coinbase

Calizade Beauty

By meeting customers where they are, Calizade Beauty has made it easier than ever to purchase its products with a range of cryptocurrencies

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calizade Beauty – the cosmetics company founded by an inclusive community of makeup aficionados on a mission to empower and inspire all to be their very best – is excited to announce that they are now accepting payment via the cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase.

Founded in 2021 on the belief that everyone is beautiful, Calizade Beauty aims to empower and inspire with its makeup by celebrating self-expression, an integral part of self-care and self-love. Whether a customer is looking for a luxurious makeup brush set, one-of-a-kind false eyelashes, a stand-out go-to lipstick, or a gorgeous eyeshadow palette, Calizade Beauty offers a wide range of raved-about products that many have made a part of their everyday routine.

“Ever since Calizade Beauty was just an idea in my head, I wanted the company to be inclusive, cutting-edge, and open to the wants and needs of our customers,” says Lei, Calizade Beauty’s Founder. “Cryptocurrency is becoming a more commonly accepted method of payment, and we wanted to make it easier than ever for customers to purchase our products. Through Coinbase, we can now accept major forms of cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, among others.”

Lei added, “Not only has this helped us continue to be inclusive, cutting-edge, and receptive to our customers; we’ve been able to grow our reach and impact further still. The entire team and I have been so enthusiastic with the response we’ve received thus far, so stay tuned for more exciting developments in this space – there is plenty more to come!”

To learn more about Calizade Beauty, click here or email info@calizadebeauty.com.