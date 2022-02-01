Nanoparticle Measurement Instrument Market Size Hits US$ 13,804.23 million in 2028 Says, The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

X-Ray Diffraction (XRD) Segment to Lead Nanoparticle Measurement Instrument Market During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on "Nanoparticle measurement instrument Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Instrument Type (X-Ray Diffraction, Scanning Electron Microscopy, Atomic Force Microscopy, Photon Correlation Spectroscopy, Nanoparticle Surface Area Monitor, Transmission Electron Microscopy, Condensation Particle Counter, Differential Mobility Analyzer, Scanning Mobility Particle Sizer, Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis, Aerosol Particle Mass Analyzer, and Others), and End User (Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry, Contract Research Organizations, and Others)," the market is expected to grow from US$ 8,802.26 million in 2021 to US$ 13,804.23 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments.

Strategic Insights

A nanoparticle is a tiny particle that ranges between 1 to 100 nanometers in size. These particles are undetectable by the human eye and can exhibit significantly different physical and chemical properties to their larger material counterparts. A nanoparticle size analyzer is used to determine the size of individual particles and a size distribution range for a given sample. The pharmaceutical industry uses nanoparticle size analyzers because their size and shape can affect how a medication works in the body. It has various applications in pharmaceutical and biotech companies. An increase in the adoption of these instruments has been observed in the last few decades owing to the rise in continuous research and developments in nanoparticle-based dosage form development and the evolution of targeted drug delivery systems.

Increasing R&D of Nanoparticles to Drive Nanoparticle Measurement Instrument Market Growth during Forecast Periods

Governments of different countries and industrial houses spend an ample amount upon R&D activities in nanotechnology to create new products and obtain patents. According to the data provided by Mckinsey, in 2019, about US$ 2.3 trillion, which is about 2% of the total global GDP, was spent on R&D activities around the world. Half of the amount was spent in the industry, and the remaining amount was spent by the government and academic and research institutes. Many Industrial houses in nanotechnology are focusing on development of engineered nanoparticles which are important and can be used in different fields. Also, governments are also continuously focusing on development of beneficiary nanoparticles for electronics and in pharmaceutical.

Further, there is a rapid increase in R&D investment in developing countries such as India, China, Mexico, and Australia. For instance, in India, according to the report produced by the Government of India, the national investment in R&D activities in 2017–2018 was around Rs. 113,800 crores (USD 15 billion), which is expected to be around Rs. 123,850 crores (USD 16.4 billion) in 2018–2019. The rapid increase in investment in the R&D department for developing products is driving the growth of the research activities for the growth of the nanoparticles market. This increase in research activities in nanoparticles is anticipated to fuel the growth of the nanoparticle measurement instrument market as to engineer nanoparticle according to the required size.

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected millions of people with no clear signs of declining owing to the high prevalence, long incubation period and lack of established treatments or vaccines. The genome sequence and protein structure of the 2019-novel coronavirus (nCoV or SARS-CoV-2) were made accessible in record time, allowing the development of inactivated or attenuated viral vaccines alongside with subunit vaccines for prophylaxis and treatment. The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive overall impact on the global market.

For Instance: National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) evolved a new way to increase the sensitivity and accuracy of the common swab test for COVID-19, critical for apprehension and controlling the outbreak. The math-based approach could lessen measurement errors in the test, potentially detecting more asymptomatic carriers of the virus. Furthermore, the enlarging government investments across the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors has provided the industry a notable growth momentum. The increasing application of nanoparticles in drugs, vaccines, and other products related with COVID-19 creates several growth opportunities for the region during the forecast period.

Based on instrument type, the global nanoparticle measurement instrument market is segmented into x-ray diffraction, scanning electron microscopy, atomic force microscopy, photon correlation spectroscopy, nanoparticle surface area monitor, transmission electron microscopy, condensation particle counter, differential mobility analyzer, scanning mobility particle sizer, nanoparticle tracking analysis, aerosol particle mass analyzer, and others. In 2021, the x-ray diffraction segment held the largest share of the market. However, nanoparticle tracking analysis segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028. The continuous advancements in nanoparticle analysis technologies, and rising government investments to advance the developments in healthcare, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology sectors are few of the key factors to drive the market during the forecast period.

Bruker, Spectradyne LLC., Micromeritics Instruments Corporation, IZON Science LTD, Xigo Nanotools, Microtrac Retsch GmbH, Malvern Panalytical Ltd, Angstrom Advanced Inc., SHIMADZU CORPORATION, Yokogawa Electric Corporation are few leading companies operating in the nanoparticle measurement instrument market.

