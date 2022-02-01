You Need To Know About Urinary Incontinence | Johnson & Johnson

Urinary incontinence device market was valued at $2,098.65 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,179.32 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Urinary Incontinence Device Market by Product (Urinary Catheters, Vaginal Slings, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Artificial Urinary Sphincters, and Other Devices), Category (External Urinary Incontinence Devices and Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices), Incontinence Type (Stress Incontinence, Urge Incontinence, Overflow Incontinence, and Functional Incontinence), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Development of innovative urinary incontinence devices, surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rise in risk of urological disorders drive the global urinary incontinence device market. However, lack of awareness regarding novel developments in the urinary incontinence devices, underreported cases of urinary incontinence, and post-operative complications associated with the devices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in healthcare expenditures in the developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

By device, the vaginal slings segment held largest share in the global urinary incontinence device market in 2020.

By category, the internal urinary incontinence devices segment held largest share in the global urinary incontinence device market in 2020.

By incontinence type, the stress incontinence segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the hospital segment dominates the global urinary incontinence device market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 10.80 % during the forecast period.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

