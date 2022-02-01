State Representative Beth Griffin Endorses Michael Brown for Governor
Griffin, a former teacher who represents Michigan’s 66th District, praised Michael Brown’s commitment to helping students succeed.STEVENSVILLE, MICHIGAN, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adding her voice to his growing list of supporters, State Representative Beth Griffin today endorsed Michael Brown for Governor.
“Michael Brown is the leader Michigan needs to turn our economy around and address serious issues in our schools,” Griffin said. “He is a seasoned community leader, and his passion to humbly serve is a fresh breath of air for the hardworking families of this state.”
Griffin, a former teacher who represents Michigan’s 66th District, praised Michael Brown’s commitment to helping students succeed.
“I know he will work tirelessly to ensure that all Michigan families have opportunities for their children to learn and succeed — whether in a public school, home school, or whatever is best for each child. Join me in wholeheartedly supporting Michael Brown for Governor.”
“Representative Griffin has an illustrious career as a teacher, county commissioner and state representative,” Michael Brown commented. “I’m honored to have her support,”
A lifelong Michigan resident, Michael Brown has pledged a top-to-bottom audit of the state’s education system to expose wasteful spending. “We must ensure that our tax dollars reach the classroom, and that school resources are used to educate students to succeed, not indoctrinate them with divisive concepts like critical race theory,” he stated.
Brown recently participated in School Choice Week last week pledging to also “fight to give parents more choice in their children’s education.”
Michael Brown has also been endorsed by St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite, Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli, and rocker Ted Nugent, among others.
David Yardley
Michael Brown for Governor
+1 269.588.2936
david@captainmikeformichigan.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter