SlideUpLift Introduces One-Touch Custom Slide Services at the lowest price in the industry

If business professionals find themselves spending too much time preparing slides, the newly launched One-Touch custom slides service is ideal for them.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deadlines and never-ending to-do lists can make presentation building a burden. Yet presentations are the lifeblood of most businesses and need to look aesthetic, professional, and impactful.

If business professionals and their team find themselves spending too much bandwidth preparing slides while being strapped for time, the newly launched One-Touch SlideUpLift's custom PowerPoint templates are the ideal alternative for them.

Using this unique service, SlideUpLift will take the user's content, handpick suitable premium templates, populate them, format them for the user's custom needs and finalize a dazzling presentation for them in a fraction of time.

SlideUpLift is already a great platform for business professionals to get free PowerPoint templates and compelling Google Slides templates to speed up their presentation work as well as get inspiration. It includes thousands of nicely designed Powerpoint slides that are easy to customize.

However, not all users may have the time, interest, or bandwidth to do the presentation work themselves. Keeping the needs of such professionals in mind, SlideUpLift is launching the One-Touch custom slides feature by which users can send them their slide requirements one time, and SlideUpLift will use their best designs at work to create professional-looking slide designs.

A quote from Manglam Vashisht, founder of SlideUpLift. “We have been working with our users, many of whom were bowled over by the quality of our designs but did not have the time to connect their content to the templates. During our pilots, we found we could prepare the final presentation in as little as a couple of hours in many cases. We also did not need frequent interactions: One-Touch is all it took to know enough to finalize the deck”

There are no two business presentations that are alike. Each organization has its business plan, concepts, tactics, and objectives. As a result, slide designs and layouts should be tailored to the content. Using automated tools and the technology they use to power their templates, SlideUpLift can customize slides at scale in a fraction of time.

Users across the spectrum can take advantage of this feature: Doctors preparing for symposia, Salespeople wanting to present a business proposal, Project Managers wanting to kick off a project, Brand managers wanting to showcase their strategy, Finance professionals presenting a cost reduction plan, and so forth.

Benefits of SlideUpLift’s One-Touch Custom Slide Service:

1. One-Touch process: To eliminate all the hassle and keep it simple, users just need to fill out a form with all their requirements, and the SlideUpLift team will get them the slides in 24 hours. Usually much lesser than that!

2. Pocket-friendly price: Since they use a significant amount of automation and leverage their vast design library, SlideUpLift can offer professional-looking custom slides for their users at the industry's lowest price of just $9.99 per slide.

3. Money-back guarantee: SlideUpLift offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Users can claim a full refund if they are not happy with the design.

4. Improved quality: SlideUpLift’s One Touch custom slide designs are not only visually appealing but also fit their purpose and are impactful.

5. Increased productivity: Users can save valuable time and give a boost to their productivity with SlideUpLift’s One-Touch custom slides. Their professionally designed templates incorporate all the brand elements to give a consistent look to a user's presentation.

With this offering, SlideUpLift aims to appeal to a wider audience with faster than industry service, lower than industry price points promising a very high-quality outcome. As such, their latest service is a must-try for most presentation builders.