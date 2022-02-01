PHILIPPINES, February 1 - Press Release February 1, 2022 De Lima lauds Senate nod on Marawi Compensation bill Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima welcomed the Senate approval on third and final reading of the proposed Marawi Siege Victims Compensation bill, which is expected to provide compensation for the people's loss or destruction of properties due to the Marawi siege in 2017. De Lima, co-author of the Senate Bill No. 2420, or the "Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2021," said if passed into law, the measure can guarantee that war-torn Marawi will be nursed back to life. "The road has been long but here we are finally helping the residents of Marawi pick up the pieces with Senate Bill No. 2420, or the 'Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2021', by ensuring that victims are provided with compensation for the loss or destruction of their properties," she said. "It recognizes the internally-displaced persons (IDPs) who were driven out by a battle that has left them either widowed or orphaned, and homeless," she added. With 23 affirmative votes, no negative votes, and no abstentions, the chamber approved the proposed Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act last Jan. 31. This bill aims to extend support to 24 barangays considered as "Main Affected Areas" in Marawi, as well as 8 other barangays known as "Other Affected Areas". Victims will be entitled to monetary compensation, free of tax, for their properties where the war has laid waste. De Lima said the recent Senate nod on SB No. 2420 is just among the many efforts needed to continue to rehabilitate Marawi and help people live normal lives again. "Hindi pa tapos ang trabaho. Isa lamang ito sa marami pang hakbang na ating tatahakin upang siguraduhing maibabangon muli ang paraisong ito. "We will continue to rehabilitate Marawi and breathe life back into it through meaningful programs and legislative measures. Tulong-tulong nating ibalik ang ningning sa mata ng mga residente ng Marawi, at liwanag sa kalangitan nito," she said. "When the last dust has settled, we will ensure that not only do we serve justice, but that memories of the lost are valued by giving those they left behind a tomorrow to hope for," she added.